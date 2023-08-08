Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith Says

Hours after Donald Trump's legal team sought to loosen a proposed protective order, Special Counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge that the former president wants to litigate his election-interference case in the media rather than the courtroom.

"The defendant's proposed order would lead to the public dissemination of discovery material," Smith's assistant Thomas Windom wrote in an eight-page legal brief. "Indeed, that is the defendant's stated goal; the defendant seeks to use the discovery material to litigate this case in the media."

Fully written and entered into the court's record some two and a half hours after Trump's defense filing, the prosecution prepared its rejoinder in breakneck speed. The special counsel's swift and decisive response emphasizes that they want to remove any perceived stumbling block in the way of a speedy trial. It also shows how closely prosecutors have been monitoring the public statements of Trump and his lawyers.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan moved rapidly, too.

A little more than an hour after the special counsel's filing, Chutkan ordered defense counsel and prosecutors to agree on a date for a hearing on the matter before the end of the week. The judge waived the requirement for Trump to appear at the hearing, where the government and defense team carved out opposing positions over the protective order. Trump's team will argue that prosecutors have trampled upon their client's First Amendment rights, and prosecutors will say that the former president is inappropriately trying to litigate the case in the press.

The special counsel's legal brief extensively recounts the media tour of Trump's attorney John Lauro, who did the rounds over the weekend on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

Prosecutors extensively quote his remarks for roughly a page and a half.

In a footnote, the special counsel noted that Trump's been talkative too, on his website Truth Social.

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side," Trump wrote, in a post flagged by prosecutors. "I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Over the weekend, prosecutors quoted another of Trump's social media posts to warn that he could attack witnesses if he had unfettered access to the government's evidence — without restrictions.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social, in a post the special counsel previously embedded in a filing.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The government argued that their protective order would allow Trump to receive evidence immediately, while protecting their witnesses. Prosecutors argue that Trump's reply fundamentally misconstrues the purpose of the discovery process.

"The defendant’s principal objection to it—as defense counsel stated publicly yesterday, and in conference with Government counsel—is that it would not permit the defendant or his counsel to publicly disseminate, and publicize in the media, various materials obtained from the Government in discovery," the prosecution's brief states. But there is no right to publicly release discovery material, because the discovery process is designed to ensure a fair process before the Court, not to provide the defendant an opportunity to improperly press his case in the court of public opinion."

Trump's proposed revisions to the protective order would allow broaden the cross-section of people granted access to "Sensitive Materials," including his legal team's unpaid volunteers. It also asks for prosecutors to explicitly designate what evidence they consider "sensitive," while more narrowly defining that word.

Anything less, Trump's legal team argues, would trample on Trump's First Amendment rights.

For prosecutors, this argument shows Trump primarily wants a protective order to "allow him to try this case in the media rather than in the courtroom."

"To safeguard witness privacy and the integrity of these proceedings, the Court should enter the Government’s proposed protective order," they wrote.

That Judge Chutkan acted quickly should be no surprise. She previously rejected Trump's request for a three-day extension of his deadline to oppose the protective order.