Trump Wanted to Appear ‘Defiant’ in Mug Shot: Report

Former President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to appear "defiant" in his Fulton County, Ga., mug shot after turning himself into authorities on Thursday evening, according to a CNN report.
Sources told the network that Trump discussed how he wanted his mug shot to look and purposefully planned not to smile.
During his travels to and from his arrest, the former president was watching live cable news coverage of his surrender and catching up on the GOP presidential debate that happened the night before, two advisers told CNN.
Trump later in the day made his return to X, formerly known as Twitter, after having avoided the platform following his reinstatement after a long suspension, posting his own mug shot with the phrase "NEVER SURRENDER." Merchandise featuring the mug shot is already being sold on Trump's campaign website.
This was the fourth time Trump has been arrested this year, but this was the first to feature a mug shot of the president. Trump was charged by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis in a 41-count indictment that includes 18 co-defendants. Those charged were given a deadline of Friday night to surrender to authorities.
Trump himself faces 13 charges including violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.
- ‘He Didn’t Blink’: Inside Donald Trump’s Booking and Mug Shot at Fulton County Jail (Exclusive)
- Donald Trump Seen in Mug Shot for First Time Ever
- Trump Battled to Get Out of Georgia Mug Shot: Report
- Trump Attorney Claims She Told Trump Not to Smile for Mug Shot
- Team Trump Cashes In and Instantly Turns Mug Shot Into Merchandise
- Mug Shots Released for Jeffrey Clark, Remaining Trump Co-Defendants
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics