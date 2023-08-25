Trump Wanted to Appear ‘Defiant’ in Mug Shot: Report

Former President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to appear "defiant" in his Fulton County, Ga., mug shot after turning himself into authorities on Thursday evening, according to a CNN report.

Sources told the network that Trump discussed how he wanted his mug shot to look and purposefully planned not to smile.

During his travels to and from his arrest, the former president was watching live cable news coverage of his surrender and catching up on the GOP presidential debate that happened the night before, two advisers told CNN.

Trump later in the day made his return to X, formerly known as Twitter, after having avoided the platform following his reinstatement after a long suspension, posting his own mug shot with the phrase "NEVER SURRENDER." Merchandise featuring the mug shot is already being sold on Trump's campaign website.

This was the fourth time Trump has been arrested this year, but this was the first to feature a mug shot of the president. Trump was charged by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis in a 41-count indictment that includes 18 co-defendants. Those charged were given a deadline of Friday night to surrender to authorities.

Trump himself faces 13 charges including violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.