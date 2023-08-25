Trump Wanted to Appear ‘Defiant’ in Mug Shot: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Trump Wanted to Appear ‘Defiant’ in Mug Shot: Report

During his travels to and from his arrest, the former president was reportedly watching cable news coverage of his surrender and the GOP presidential debate

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Donald Trump’s mug shot has been releasedFulton County Sheriff's Office

Former President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to appear "defiant" in his Fulton County, Ga., mug shot after turning himself into authorities on Thursday evening, according to a CNN report.

Sources told the network that Trump discussed how he wanted his mug shot to look and purposefully planned not to smile.

During his travels to and from his arrest, the former president was watching live cable news coverage of his surrender and catching up on the GOP presidential debate that happened the night before, two advisers told CNN.

Trump later in the day made his return to X, formerly known as Twitter, after having avoided the platform following his reinstatement after a long suspension, posting his own mug shot with the phrase "NEVER SURRENDER." Merchandise featuring the mug shot is already being sold on Trump's campaign website.

This was the fourth time Trump has been arrested this year, but this was the first to feature a mug shot of the president. Trump was charged by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis in a 41-count indictment that includes 18 co-defendants. Those charged were given a deadline of Friday night to surrender to authorities.

Trump himself faces 13 charges including violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.