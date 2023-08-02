Lawyer for Trump’s Main Mar-a-Lago Co-Defendant May Have Three Conflicts, Feds Say

The attorney for former President Donald Trump’s personal valet Waltine Nauta has represented at least three possible government witnesses against his client, federal prosecutors alleged on Wednesday.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office asked a federal judge to schedule a hearing to inform Nauta that his attorney Stanley Woodward may have conflicts of interest and to discover whether Woodward's clients can waive them.

“A hearing would permit a colloquy with Mr. Woodward’s clients to inform them of potential risks and inquire into possible waivers,” prosecutor Jay Bratt wrote in a 10-page motion. “The Court may also wish to procure independent counsel to be present at the hearing and available to advise Mr. Woodward’s clients regarding the potential conflicts, should they wish to receive such advice.”

Woodward’s prolific representation of Trump associates and accused Jan. 6 rioters came under scrutiny after the former president’s superseding indictment in his classified document introduced a new figure: “Trump Employee 4,” who was later identified as Mar-a-Lago IT director Yuscil Taveras.

The revelation raised eyebrows because the indictment reveals a private and seemingly incriminating conversation between Taveras and Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker who’s latest co-defendant to be added to the case.

During their discussion, De Oliveira told Taveras that “the boss” wanted servers holding the private club’s surveillance footage to be deleted, according to the indictment. Prosecutors allege that Nauta arranged that meeting to help execute a cover-up.

Carlos De Oliveira (C), personal aide to former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the James L. King Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on July 31, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The government apparently has viewed Woodward’s representation of Nauta and Taveras as a conflict for months.

“In February and March 2023, the Government informed Mr. Woodward, orally and in writing, that his concurrent representation of Trump Employee 4 and Nauta raised a potential conflict of interest,” their memo states. “The Government specifically informed Mr. Woodward that the Government believed Trump Employee 4 had information that would incriminate Nauta. Mr. Woodward informed the Government that he was unaware of any testimony that Trump Employee 4 would give that would incriminate Nauta and had advised Trump Employee 4 and Nauta of the Government’s position about a possible conflict. According to Mr. Woodward, he did not have reason to believe his concurrent representation of Trump Employee 4 and Nauta raised a conflict of interest.”

Woodward did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walt Nauta, valet to former U.S. President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in federal charges filed against Trump, arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some three weeks before the superseding indictment, Taveras retained a new lawyer. The appearance of his private conversations with De Oliveira in granular detail has led many legal experts to suspect that Taveras is now cooperating with the government. Taveras is demanding that Woodward continue to respect their private communications, even though the ex-IT director now has a new lawyer.

“The Government has conferred with Trump Employee 4’s new counsel, and Trump Employee 4 does not intend to waive his rights to confidentiality, loyalty, and conflict-free representation with respect to his earlier representation by Mr. Woodward,” the prosecution’s motion states.

Prosecutors warn that two other witnesses whom Woodward represents spark concerns about possible conflicts.

“Witness 1 worked in the White House during Trump’s presidency and then subsequently worked for Trump’s post-presidential office in Florida,” the motion states.

Woodward still represents this witness, as well as one other longtime Trump employee.

“Witness 2 worked for Trump’s reelection campaign and worked for Trump’s political action committee after Trump’s presidency ended,” the motion continues.

In addition to the classified documents case, Woodward has represented multiple accused Jan. 6 rioters, including in the seditious conspiracy case of the Oath Keepers. The two worlds recently collided late last month, when Woodward showed up late to a hearing where two of his clients were awaiting a verdict in connection with the insurrection. He was late because he had attended a grand jury session in the same courthouse, for the special counsel's investigation.