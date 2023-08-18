Attorney for Trump’s Personal Valet Denies Conflicts in Classified Docs Case

In a case potentially exposing him to substantial prison time, former President Donald Trump’s personal valet Walt Nauta has a lawyer who’s bankrolled by his boss’s political action committee and who also might be representing at least three witnesses against him.

Late on Thursday, that attorney, Stanley Woodward, denied that this amounts to conflicts of interest and opposed a public hearing to investigate the matter, noting that his client has the right to the attorney of his choice.

“Assistance of counsel is the bedrock of a fair criminal justice system,” Woodward wrote at the start of his 11-page legal brief.

In a case accusing Trump of mishandling more than 100 classified documents at his private club Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors accuse Nauta primarily of helping the former president perpetrate a cover-up. Trump, Nauta, and their third co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in May 2024.

Before then, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon must resolve a more fundamental question of whether two of the defendants' attorneys are too conflicted to give either of the men a fair trial.

'Conflict-Free Counsel'

Prosecutors have not sought to disqualify Woodward from representing Nauta, but the government has asked for a public hearing to investigate whether the lawyers’ ties to three witnesses amount to a conflict of interest. Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, must decide whether a hearing is necessary, and Woodward proposed that she look into the matter privately and under seal to ensure his client's "right to to conflict-free counsel."

Woodward represents a large number of Trump associates and accused Jan. 6 rioters, and prosecutors say that they have interviewed at least seven of them, in connection with the classified documents investigation. Of that group, three raised particular concerns for prosecutors: particularly “Trump Employee 4,” who was later identified as Mar-a-Lago IT director Yuscil Taveras.

In Trump’s superseding indictment, Taveras is quoted speaking to Carlos De Oliveira, a former Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker who’s the most recent co-defendant in the case. De Oliveira allegedly told Taveras that “the boss” wanted them to delete security camera footage from the club’s servers in an attempted cover-up.

Woodward noted that Nauta himself did not participate in the conversation.

“The government submits that a potential conflict arises insofar as the superseding indictment charges Mr. Nauta, ‘with obstruction-of-justice offenses stemming from their attempt to have Trump Employee 4 delete security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago,’” his 11-page legal brief states. “Yet, the government also acknowledges, upon advising defense counsel that his concurrent representation of Trump Employee 4 and Mr. Nauta raised a potential conflict of interest, that defense counsel advised that, ‘he was unaware of any testimony that Trump Employee 4 would give that would incriminate Nauta and had advised Trump Employee 4 and Nauta of the Government’s position about a possible conflict.’”

Prosecutors allege, however, that Nauta urged De Oliveira to press Taveras about how long the security footage was stored, citing text messages and private conversations. All of the defendants deny the alleged cover-up.

Walt Nauta (L) looks on as former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) talks with members of the media on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on Aug. 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

'Potential Grand Jury Abuse'

Woodward signaled plans to try keeping Taveras off the witness stand by arguing that prosecutors improperly learned of his role in the alleged scheme during a grand jury investigation in Washington, D.C., rather than the Southern District of Florida.

"The exercise of this Court’s supervisory power is warranted to exclude Trump Employee 4’s testimony as a remedy for the improper use of out-of-district proceedings or, at the least, to allow discovery with regard to this matter," his legal brief states. "Such relief would comport with measures taken in similar instances of perceived or potential grand jury abuse."

Legal experts have doubted there was any impropriety in the grand jury investigation, noting that the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure expressly state: “An attorney for the government may disclose any grand jury matter to another federal grand jury.”

Woodward also represents two former Trump employees whom prosecutors believe could pose conflicts of interest: “Witness 1” and “Witness 2,” who worked in the White House during Trump’s presidency and on the former president’s reelection campaign, respectively.

According to recent FEC filings, Woodward's firm received more than $201,000 to date this year from Save America, which is Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle.

On Wednesday evening, prosecutors also expressed concerns about De Oliveira’s attorney John Irving, who they said also represents certain witnesses they declined to name.

Unmentioned in that court filing, Irving also represents another prominent Trump associate: Peter Navarro, who’s facing contempt of Congress charges for allegedly stonewalling the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.