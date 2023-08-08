Trump Unmoved by Pressure to Pipe Down: ‘We Can Say Whatever We Want’

WINDHAM, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump embraced his legal woes and election conspiracies during a campaign visit to a small New Hampshire town that had its own 2020 election recount debacle.



"Every time you get indicted, I like to check the polls. One more indictment and I think this election is over," Trump said during his remarks at Windham High School on Tuesday, roughly 37 miles north of Boston. The crowd rained down boos when he first mentioned his recent indictment on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and echoed with chants his dismissal of the indictment as "bullshit."



Trump added that he has retired his "Crooked Hillary" epithet for Hillary Clinton and is now calling her "beautiful, beautiful Hillary."



Federal prosecutors involved in Trump's criminal case in Washington, D.C., recently requested a protective order banning the public disclosure of discovery evidence after Trump published a threatening social media post. Lawyers cited a recent Trump statement on Truth Social: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Trump didn't seem phased by the legal request during his first event after his lawyers filed their argument contesting the special counsel's protective order to get him to shut up — at least a little.



"We can say whatever we want," Trump said, noting his new "Crooked Biden" nickname for President Joe Biden.

People waiting in line pose with a portrait of former US President and presidential hopeful Donald Trump before he speaks at a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire on August 8, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Trump mocked Ron DeSantis, telling the Florida governor he should have waited until 2028 to run — but even then he'd likely not win.

"He should have waited until '28," Trump said, quickly adding that DeSantis was "wrong" to run and that his 2028 that campaign would not have "held water" either because the governor lacks charisma.

"You do need some personality if you're going to be a politician," Trump said.

The former president was indicted for a third time in late July, this time for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. He pleaded not guilty to four federal counts tied to the election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The town of Windham, which has roughly 16,000 residents, became a target for conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 election. A discrepancy in a state representative race's results was ultimately found to be benign. The anomaly in election results was caused by misplaced folds in absentee ballots, according to an election audit that was mandated by state lawmakers. The issue did not change the outcome of the election.

