Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Was Target of Special Counsel Search Warrant, Court Records Reveal

Special Counsel Jack Smith applied for and obtained a federal search warrant earlier this year directing Twitter to produce data and records related to former president Donald Trump's "@realDonaldTrump" Twitter account early this year, according to court records revealed Wednesday in a previously sealed proceeding.

When served with the warrant in mid-January 2023, Twitter initially opposed and delayed production of the requested records. The company, then and currently owned by Elon Musk, received a $350,000 sanction for turning over Trump's records three days after the court-imposed deadline.

Smith sought the information for his probe into "interference with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election," according to the 34-page opinion issued Wednesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

According to the order, Twitter objected in part to a nondisclosure order "which prohibited Twitter from disclosing the existence or contents of the search warrant to any person." The social media giant argued on appeal that the order violated their First Amendment rights and the Stored Communications Act.

A three-judge panel, led by U.S. Circuit Judge Florence Y. Pan, unanimously upheld a lower court's ruling rejecting those objections in a 34-page public version of the opinion, which excised any information currently under seal.

"The district court properly rejected Twitter' s First Amendment challenge to the nondisclosure order," wrote Pan, a Joe Biden appointee. "Moreover, the district court acted within the bounds of its discretion to manage its docket when it declined to stay its enforcement of the warrant while the First Amendment claim was litigated. Finally, the district court followed the appropriate procedures before finding Twitter in contempt of court - including giving Twitter an opportunity to be heard and a chance to purge its contempt to avoid sanctions."

U.S. Circuit Judges Cornelia Pillard and J. Michelle Childs, who are both Barack Obama appointees, joined the opinion.

Trump responded to the court filing Wednesday with a post on his Truth Social platform.

Jack Smith and Donald Trump SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images (2)

"Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major 'hit' on my civil rights," Trump wrote. "My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President. Nothing like this has ever happened before."

The opinion does not appear to state the name of the district judge behind the sealed order under review.

In reviewing the search warrant application, the district court found there was probable cause to search Trump's Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.

The district court also found reasonable grounds to believe that disclosing the warrant would jeopardize the investigation by giving Trump "an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior [or] notify confederates," the appellate court's opinion states.

According to a footnote, the federal judge also found reason to believe that Trump would "flee from prosecution," though the government later acknowledged that it "errantly included flight from prosecution as a predicate" to its application.

Twitter provided the required data in early February, but it was punished for dragging its feet on doing so.

Trump was charged earlier this month in a four-count indictment with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. Trump's Twitter messages in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election are cited prominently in the 45-page indictment. Trump has pleaded not guilty.