Trump Tweets For First Time Since Leaving Office, Posts Own Mug Shot

Former President Donald Trump made his return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, 9 months after his ban was reversed.

Trump took to the platform to tweet a photo of his mug shot along with a link to his website that displays a personal note from him and the option to donate.

Thursday’s tweet is Trump’s first one since Jan. 8, 2021. That same day, his account was permanently suspended from the site, then known as Twitter, announced the social media company.

In a post from the platform that day, two days after the violence at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, the company said the suspension came after a “close review of recent tweets” and “the context behind them,” adding the decision was due to “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," noted Twitter.

After he was kicked off the site, Trump created a new platform, now known as Truth Social.

The platform is used by the former president in the same manner as X was during his presidency and his timeline is often full of grievances, the 2024 election, and his growing legal problems.

Trump was allowed back onto X in November 2022 after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, bought the company.

But despite Trump's account reappearing, the former president had yet to revisit it with a post until Thursday night shortly after he surrendered in Georgia to face charges related to his attempts to upend presidential election results in the state.