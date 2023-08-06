Trump’s DC Trial Is Shaping Up as the Ultimate GOP Nerd Prom of VIP Witnesses

Donald Trump’s criminal trial expected next year in Washington D.C. is promising a parade of VIP Republican witnesses that the prosecution hopes will deliver testimony compelling enough to convince a jury of the former president’s guilt in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Forget about the State of the Union, White House state dinners or even the “Nerd Prom," the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner that mixes politics and celebrity.

There’s little that will compare in 2024 to the GOP star power and political intrigue that’s expected to unfold on the witness stand inside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse that sits in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The cascade of top former Trump administration officials who could be called to testify about the chaos inside the White House surrounding the 2020 election includes Mike Pence, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Attorney General Bill Barr, ex-White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Other bold-faced names who would command outsized attention from their presence inside the federal courtroom include House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and the current or former governors of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — which in the case of the first two are Republicans.

“We’re going to need a new term like the ‘trial of the millennium’ to describe what this is going to be like,” Norm Eisen, a longtime Democratic attorney, told The Messenger. “You've got really talented people on both sides, some of the most high-profile witnesses you can get, the most high-profile defendant you can get and a historic moment in the life of our nation.”

Trump's trial schedule in D.C. for the newest suite of federal charges remains an open question, with prosecutors facing a Thursday deadline to give U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan their proposal for when they'll be ready to start. The former president's attorneys, who have said they want to push the trial off until well after the 2024 election, have until Aug. 17 to respond. Chutkan has set a hearing for Aug. 28 where she could outline the entire schedule ahead.

Also looming over Trump's trial and the potential witnesses are a raft of security issues as the former president and his lawyers are soon due to begin receiving sensitive discovery material that they can use to build their defense, including grand jury transcripts.

Before that can happen, Chutkan must sign off on a protective order that restricts the public disclosure of the discovery items, which is why Smith's team late Friday flagged a threatening Trump Truth Social post that the prosecutors said fit a pattern with the former president "regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

Trump's 2024 campaign defended the at-issue post — "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" — as the "definition of political speech." On Saturday, following a spate of back-and-forth filings that preview the many legal fights ahead, Chutkan rejected a request from the ex-president's lawyers for additional time to answer to her court on the matter. She's given Trump's lawyers a deadline of 5 p.m. ET Monday to put their arguments in writing.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pence spoke during the North Carolina Republican party’s annual state convention. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pence as star witness

Ultimately, it will be very much up to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to decide who it picks to bring to the witness stand to testify under oath as it presents its case. That’s a legal strategy calculation for the prosecution as it seeks to build a narrative for the jury to consider when determining if Trump “beyond a reasonable doubt” broke federal law and deserves conviction.

But it’s also clear who is being considered for trial testimony simply by reading through the latest 45-page indictment charging Trump with four felony counts, the first time in U.S. history that federal crimes have been alleged in court against a former president for actions they took while still in office.

Sprinkled throughout that document are references to easily recognizable people who saw first-hand Trump’s actions and played roles in navigating around the president’s efforts to stay in power despite losing the election to Joe Biden.

Pence, for example, stands out as perhaps the most high-profile potential witness. Trump picked him in 2016 as a running mate, and Pence now is a primary contender against him in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination. The former vice president took his own hand-written notes about Trump’s pressure campaign to get him to reject the official results from key battleground states that supported Biden and relayed those to Smith’s prosecutors.

In an interview Sunday on CBS, Pence didn't rule out testifying at Trump's trial.

"We'll respond to the call of the law, if it comes and we'll just tell the truth. Look, I've been telling this story over the last two years," he told 'Face the Nation'.

Pence's remarks came just hours after Trump attacked his former No. 2 for going "over to the Dark Side" in another Truth Social post that was interpreted across party lines as edging close to witness intimidation.

Other high-level Trump White House officials who could be called to testify with information about the president’s actions surrounding the events at the heart of the indictment include Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and the husband-wife duo of Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

Barr, the former attorney general, is mentioned in the indictment as someone who told the president that he was making false allegations by stating that there was suspicious vote dumping in Detroit.

US Vice President Mike Pence, with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(R) behind him, speaks during a meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court in the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2020. SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

McCarthy is featured in Trump's charges and potentially seen as a trial witness to discuss some of his specific interactions with Trump surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol when he was still the House minority leader.

Specifically, McCarthy took a 3 p.m. phone call with Trump where the president told the California Republican that the crowd at the Capitol “was more upset about the election than the Minority Leader was.” McCarthy declined to cooperate with the House January 6 Committee.

Trump's latest DOJ indictment also suggests Smith could summon as a witness Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman who took over the post a day before Trump's January 2017 inauguration with the incoming president's backing and now is in her fourth term.

According to the charges, Trump and co-conspirator 2, known widely as attorney John Eastman, called McDaniel on Dec. 6, 2020, to "ensure that the plan was in motion" to try and stop Biden from officially being certified as the winner of the presidential election.

With the charges against Trump detailing actions in several key 2020 battleground states to reject Biden’s victory, legal experts predict Smith’s team also likely seeks public courtroom testimony from the former governors Doug Ducey, a Republican from Arizona, and Tom Wolf, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, plus GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and key state legislative leaders including former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican.

Many other important pieces of testimony are expected from people with a bit less name recognition but with substance that legal observers told The Messenger they’re looking forward to seeing on the witness stand.

That list includes Patrick Philbin, a former deputy to Cipollone, and Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Meadows aide. Hutchinson testified during the House hearings that Trump was warned about the potential for violence on Jan. 6 and that the president tried to travel to the Capitol himself until right before the riot.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Will Meadows be Smith's 'tour guide'?

Smith’s case against Trump is a narrow one that doesn’t yet fold in any additional co-defendants. That’s a strategy that legal experts say was designed so the case can be moved on as expedited a path as possible to trial.

It also means Smith likely has at least one key witness who can provide the widest window possible into the former president’s conduct.

The person many expect will provide that opening is Meadows, the former chief of staff. He is seen as being liable to criminal charges but who is not named among the initial set of six co-conspirators who DOJ says could have faced indictment alongside Trump but instead were left out.

“You cannot bring a massive case of this kind, even the streamlined version that Jack Smith has charged…without a tour guide,” said Eisen, a former Obama White House ethics attorney who later served as a House Democratic counsel during Trump's first impeachment in late 2019 and early 2020.

“Smith needs somebody,” he added, “who is going to be his star witness from the inside, who’s going to lay the whole thing out for the jury, the press and public as if they were in the room when these three conspiracies unfolded. It’s probably the case that Meadows is that person.”

Meadows has to date largely avoided reporters' questions on Smith's investigation and whether he even testified before the special counsel's grand jury.

Witness challenges

Being a witness at the Trump trial is something not everyone will be jumping at the chance to do.

If called to testify to the jury under oath, each former Trump official would likely be summoned via a subpoena that they couldn’t fight. Their public remarks would almost certainly expose them to attacks from the president and his allies.

Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as US President Donald Trump shows an executive order regarding anti-semitism during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House December 11, 2019, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Their duty at trial will be to tell the truth, even if it incriminates Trump, which may anger some loyal Trump supporters,” said Barb McQuade, a former Obama-era U.S. attorney from Michigan.

Any witness Smith puts on the stand to testify is also open to cross-examination from Trump’s defense team. That’s where the former president’s lawyers will have the opportunity to poke holes in a person’s credibility in a push for acquittal.

For someone like Pence, it means he can expect to face questions about his own presidential run, his rivalry with Trump, and how his testimony compares with past public statements about the president’s conduct. For others, it means making them recount under oath a dramatic period that many have spoken to publicly in testimony, media interviews and even memoirs.

“You’re always worried about cross-examination,” Eisen said. “You’ve got a combination of normal erosion of memory, the trauma of the period and the fact many of these witnesses have testified multiple times. That’s a recipe for successful cross examination. That’s a way to see variations.”

But the evidence Smith’s team has amassed in building its indictment against Trump is likely strong enough that there’s little the president’s lawyers will be able to attack, even when they get their opportunity, said Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House attorney.

“I think what you’re going to see is cycling through some very important persons,” Cobb said. “But at the end of the day Trump doesn’t have much to ask them."