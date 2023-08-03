Trump Wants to Move His Jan. 6 Trial Out of DC – Here’s Why It Probably Won’t Work

Donald Trump may be going all-out to move his life back to Washington, D.C., and to live again in the White House. But he's not so keen on facing the city's residents in a criminal trial.

Even before his indictment here, Trump’s legal team predicted that he wouldn’t stand a chance before a jury inside the nation’s capital due to its deep-blue Democratic voting history.

Those concerns took on a much more public form when Trump and his lawyers spent the eve of his Thursday arraignment angling in television interviews and on the Truth Social platform for a friendlier jury pool in a different nearby jurisdiction.

“The latest Fake ‘case’ brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia,” Trump wrote shortly before midnight on Wednesday. “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness.”

Even with the statistics on his side, Trump couldn’t help but embellish the case. Some 5.4 percent of D.C. voters wanted to reelect him, which would seem to suggest that the former president thinks a small slice of his own supporters are “anti-Trump.”

That quibble aside, Trump’s stereotype of D.C. residents — who live inside the capital of the nation he led — doesn’t match the record. Prosecutors, defense counsel, and judges routinely and painstakingly prepare the jury selection process to weed out bias, and it’s shown in some surprising verdicts in high-profile cases of Trump supporters.

President Trump is seen on a large screen over the crowds gathered for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

In the first Oath Keepers trial, the jury deliberated for six days before convicting leader Stewart Rhodes and his accomplices, but they didn’t return down-the-line convictions. The Proud Boys jurors spent seven days grappling with the evidence in that case. Both delivered mixed verdicts that differentiated between levels of liability among the dozens of actors involved. That’s one reason why Trump’s request is unlikely to be granted, if his lawyers even decide to formally bring a motion.

More importantly, precedent isn’t on Trump’s side in a judicial district that’s handled numerous motions to transfer like it. In one case, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper swatted down the notion that conservatives couldn’t get a fair trial inside D.C.

"It would be unreasonable to think that twelve impartial jurors cannot be found in this District -- let alone all 94 federal districts," Cooper, a Barack Obama appointee, told counsel for Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the now-convicted rioter seen gleefully kicking a foot on a desk inside then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

No federal judge’s denial of a motion to transfer has been overturned on appeal, and Trump’s unlikely to have an easier reception before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, another Obama appointee who is assigned to be his trial judge.

The first hearing for Trump's case is scheduled for Aug. 28, where Chutkan is expected to give a better sense of the timing for the entire case, including a trial start date.

As Trump and his lawyers make noise about pushing for a change in venue, some of his critics have been quick to note it's generally a good idea to think twice before committing acts that could fall under a Washington, D.C., investigator's microscope.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump Todd Blanche (C) and Chris Kise (2nd R) leave The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For Trump and his legal team, vilifying the District of Columbia has strategic value in multiple jurisdictions. In Florida, Trump’s attorney Christopher Kise suggested that he might seek to dismiss the classified documents case on the grounds that the special counsel’s office improperly opened its investigation in D.C., before charging its indictment at a federal courthouse near Mar-a-Lago.

The Southern District of Florida was the more natural venue, as the jurisdiction where the FBI searched and seized the documents, Kise argued.

Well before Jan. 6, Trump allies have fought and failed to shuffle their cases off to redder territory.

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to move his case from Alexandria, Va., to Roanoke, Va., echoing the familiar argument the former president’s team is now making that politics infected the case. That was more than half a decade ago, during the height of Robert Mueller’s investigation, and Manafort’s effort fared no better against a different special counsel.

Senior U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, a Ronald Reagan appointee, told Manafort that a jury of one’s peers does not necessarily mean a panel of one’s political persuasion.

“It would be inappropriate for courts to move trials around the country in cases of this sort until a district could be found where a defendant’s political views were shared by at least as many persons in the district as those with contrary views,” Ellis wrote in July 2018. “The Constitution does not require a search for this type of district; instead, the Constitution requires only that a defendant be tried by fair and impartial jurors.”