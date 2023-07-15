Recent Cases Resembling Trump’s Show He Could Face a Long Road To Documents Trial

Donald Trump’s attorneys and federal prosecutors wrangled earlier this week over a question central to the criminal proceedings against the former president: How quickly should the case move toward trial?

It’s the kind of question that anyone charged with the same crimes faces –though without the all-consuming media glare that comes when the defendant is running for his old job again as the planet’s most powerful person.

Whether the Trump lawyers or government prosecutors get their way, a review by The Messenger of recent federal criminal cases involving charges of mishandling classified records — charges akin to the ones lodged against the ex-president — indicates that justice is not likely to come quickly.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023, the day before his arrest and arraignment on federal criminal charges. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The ex-president’s lawyers in a motion filed Monday requested that their trial should be postponed indefinitely, offering a barrage of arguments related both to the the sensitivities of the classified records involved and to Trump’s status as the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Prosecutors in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office on Thursday countered with a motion arguing there is no reason to treat Trump differently than any other citizen, and the case should move forward expeditiously with a Dec. 11 start date.

“The legal issues Defendants raise do not justify deviation from a speedy trial date, much less open-ended deferral of considering one,” prosecutors wrote in the Thursday filing.

Yet for criminal cases on the Espionage Act violation charges Trump faces, even a speedy move toward trial can take months or years, the review of similar prosecutions found.

The 37-count indictment charges Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, a violation of 793(e), which is a portion of the Espionage Act. That law prohibits retaining “information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” The additional counts of the indictment charge Trump with lying to investigators, scheming to hide information from the government and conspiring to obstruct justice.

Trump, the first former president to be federally indicted, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His personal valet, Walt Nauta, who is facing a more limited set of charges in the case related to allegedly misleading investigators, has also pleaded not guilty.

Over the past decade, 12 federal criminal prosecutions for violations of 793(e) have taken an average of nearly a year to resolve from indictment to conviction for normal citizens, The Messenger’s review found.

Out of those cases, 11 were resolved through guilty pleas.

In one case that went to a jury trial, Jeremy Brown – a former U.S. Army Green Beret, January 6 insurrection participant and Florida state House candidate – was found guilty last December on one count of violating 793(e) and several weapons charges, but acquitted of four additional 793(e) counts he faced.

Between the time Brown was charged with willful retention of national defense information and the end of his trial, the case took 244 days. He was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Not only has Trump pleaded not guilty, but his lawyers have said he won't be taking a plea deal. And his presidential campaign carries with it the possibility that, if he wins the White House, he could try to pardon himself or order the Justice Department to halt its prosecution — and deal with the political fallout later.

The one-year mark for the unsealing of Trump's indictment will arrive in mid-June 2024, near the end of the GOP primary cycle and about a month before the Republican National Convention scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

The storage area where Trump classified docs were found Justice Department

‘Unique legal issues’

Trump’s attorneys said in their Monday filing they are seeking an indefinite pause in the proceedings, arguing the case “presents novel, complex, and unique legal issues.”

Among those issues, they say are “the classification status of the documents and their purported impact on national security interests [and] the propriety of utilizing ‘secret’ evidence in a case of this nature.”

They also argued the court should give special consideration to the fact that the defendant is a leading presidential candidate.

“Here, there is simply no question any trial of this action during the pendency of a Presidential election will impact both the outcome of that election and, importantly, the ability of the Defendants to obtain a fair trial,” Trump’s legal team wrote.

Prosecutors in Smith’s office countered that the former president does not deserve special treatment, and that the arguments about the sensitivities of classified records are not “novel,” or unique to this particular case.

“The Defendants are, of course, free to make whatever arguments they like for dismissal of the Indictment, and the Government will respond promptly,” they wrote Thursday. “But they should not be permitted to gesture at a baseless legal argument, call it ‘novel,’ and then claim that the Court will require an indefinite continuance in order to resolve it.”

A view of the Department of Justice lectern. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

What is typical?

Over the past decade, 12 federal criminal cases which resulted in convictions under 793(e) took an average of 330 days between the date charges were filed and the resolution of the case, the Messenger’s review found.

That average does not include one case which is still ongoing. Proceedings against former FBI Special Agent Yen Cham Yung – charged in October 2020 with allegedly taking classified and unclassified FBI information “with the intent to convert it to his own use” – have been on the docket in Illinois for more than 1,000 days.

The Yung case had been scheduled for trial in mid-2023, but federal prosecutors in February asked for a delay, saying they had found additional classified documents allegedly in the defendant’s possession and were considering additional charges.

In many of the cases, the defendants were not high-placed political or military figures, but were lower-level bureaucrats or national defense contractors with security clearances that allowed them access to secret information.

Former National Security Agency worker Nghia Hoang Pho pleaded guilty in 2017 to taking classified records to his Maryland residence two days after he was charged. At his sentencing hearing, Pho said he took the records home in order to work from home in hopes of earning a promotion. He was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Several prosecutions led to guilty pleas which came shortly after the defendants were charged.

Among them is the case against Ahmedelhadi Yassin Serageldin, an Egyptian-born U.S. citizen and an engineer for the defense contractor Raytheon, who entered a guilty plea the day after he was indicted on the charge in 2019. The indictment alleged Serageldin possessed numerous documents “pertaining to U.S. military programs relating to missile defense.” He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In another case, John Norman Sims, a retired U.S. Air Force officer who was working as a contractor, pleaded guilty in 2014 to willful retention of national defense information 349 days after he was charged with the offense. In 2020, Sims successfully filed a motion to vacate his sentence due to ineffectiveness of counsel.