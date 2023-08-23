Trump Touts Thursday Turn In: ‘I Will Proudly Be Arrested Tomorrow Afternoon in Georgia’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Touts Thursday Turn In: ‘I Will Proudly Be Arrested Tomorrow Afternoon in Georgia’

Several of his co-defendants in the case have already surrendered for arrest

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will "proudly be arrested" on Thursday in Georgia, touting his plan to surrender in a post on Truth Social.

"NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump posted. "FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!"

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023.
The former president plans to surrender for arrest Thursday after Wednesday night's GOP debate, which he has said he will not participate in.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former president is charged alongside 18 co-defendants in a case that centers on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Several of his co-defendants in the case have already surrendered for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline, including bail bondsman Scott Hall, attorney John Eastman and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.

Trump will turn himself in Thursday, one day after his GOP rivals clash in the first GOP Primary debate in Milwaukee. Trump has long said he would skip the primary debates, citing his large lead in the polls.

