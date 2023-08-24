Trump Touts Ramaswamy Debate Performance: ‘Thank You Vivek!’ 

Former President Donald Trump thanked political upstart Vivek Ramaswamy in a post on his social media platform Truth Social after the biotech entrepreneur called him the "best president of the 21st century" during Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate.
"This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH," Trump wrote. "Thank you Vivek!"
Trump did not attend the debate in Milwaukee and instead promoted a sit-down interview he taped with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time.
Ramaswamy, who has polled behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the months leading up to the debate, battled his fellow candidates during the first debate on Wednesday, characterizing himself as a political outsider.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of GOP Debate: Only ‘Donald Trump and Myself’ Matter
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Okay’ with Trump Skipping Debate: ‘There Are Going to Be Many’
- Google Trend Searches for Vivek Ramaswamy Top Those for Donald Trump During GOP Debate
- Ramaswamy Pulled The Trump Card At The First GOP Debate – Can It Last?
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics