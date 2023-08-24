Trump Touts Ramaswamy Debate Performance: ‘Thank You Vivek!’ 

Former President Donald Trump thanked political upstart Vivek Ramaswamy in a post on his social media platform Truth Social after the biotech entrepreneur called him the "best president of the 21st century" during Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate.

"This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH," Trump wrote. "Thank you Vivek!"

Trump did not attend the debate in Milwaukee and instead promoted a sit-down interview he taped with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time.

Ramaswamy, who has polled behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the months leading up to the debate, battled his fellow candidates during the first debate on Wednesday, characterizing himself as a political outsider.