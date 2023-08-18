Trump Touts Poll Numbers: ‘Why Would I Debate?’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Trump Touts Poll Numbers: ‘Why Would I Debate?’

Trump is rumored to be discussing hosting counterprogramming the same evening

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Less than a week before there first GOP presidential primary debate, former President Donald Trump has once again hinted that he will not appear on the debate stage because his poll numbers are "extraordinary."

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social, poking fun at his political opponents.

His post continued: "As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump Knocks Fox for Showing 'Orange' Picture of Him
Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the 16th tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New JerseyMike Stobe/Getty Images

Trump is currently polling at 53.8% in the GOP Primary, according to recent numbers from FiveThirtyEight, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing him at 15% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.4%.

The former president is the only qualifying presidential candidate who might not attend and his political rivals have criticized him so suggesting he won't debate.

Trump is rumored to be considering counterprogramming the same evening, maybe even sitting for an interview with former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson.

Read More

The debate will be hosted by Fox News on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.