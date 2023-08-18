Trump Touts Poll Numbers: ‘Why Would I Debate?’
Trump is rumored to be discussing hosting counterprogramming the same evening
Less than a week before there first GOP presidential primary debate, former President Donald Trump has once again hinted that he will not appear on the debate stage because his poll numbers are "extraordinary."
"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social, poking fun at his political opponents.
His post continued: "As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Trump is currently polling at 53.8% in the GOP Primary, according to recent numbers from FiveThirtyEight, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing him at 15% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 7.4%.
The former president is the only qualifying presidential candidate who might not attend and his political rivals have criticized him so suggesting he won't debate.
Trump is rumored to be considering counterprogramming the same evening, maybe even sitting for an interview with former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson.
The debate will be hosted by Fox News on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
