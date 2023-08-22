Trump to Turn Himself In for Arraignment Thursday
The former president’s lawyers also agreed to a $200,000 bond
Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself for his arraignment and be processed this Thursday.
The date was set during negotiations Monday between his lawyers and the district attorney’s office.
CNN was the first to report the news and Trump quickly confirmed it on Truth Social, writing, "Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."
"In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT."
He accused Willis of "strict coordination" with "Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ," adding the case is all about election interference.
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Staff Faces Threats as Trump and Co-Defendants Wait for Arraignment
- Trump Aide Walt Nauta Scheduled to Be Arraigned — Again — in Miami Thursday
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Trump Expected to Appear in Person for Thursday Arraignment
- Trump Arrives at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail for Fourth Arrest of 2023
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
Trump’s lawyers also agreed to a $200,000 bond during the negotiations. In addition to the money, the agreement allows Trump to quickly be arrested and not spend any considerable amount of time in jail says the former president cannot intimidate any witnesses or communicate directly or indirectly regarding the facts of the case.
The filing also says the restrictions regarding witness intimidation extend to, but are not limited to, Trump’s social media posts or reposts.
Bond agreements were also posted on the docket Monday for Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Stalling Smith III, John Eastman, and Scott Hall.
