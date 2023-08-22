Trump to Turn Himself In for Arraignment Thursday 

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself for his arraignment and be processed this Thursday.

The date was set during negotiations Monday between his lawyers and the district attorney’s office.

CNN was the first to report the news and Trump quickly confirmed it on Truth Social, writing, "Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History."

"In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT."

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the crowd after taking the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

He accused Willis of "strict coordination" with "Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ," adding the case is all about election interference.

Trump’s lawyers also agreed to a $200,000 bond during the negotiations. In addition to the money, the agreement allows Trump to quickly be arrested and not spend any considerable amount of time in jail says the former president cannot intimidate any witnesses or communicate directly or indirectly regarding the facts of the case.

The filing also says the restrictions regarding witness intimidation extend to, but are not limited to, Trump’s social media posts or reposts.

Bond agreements were also posted on the docket Monday for Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Stalling Smith III, John Eastman, and Scott Hall.