Trump To Skip First GOP Debate, Will Do Interview With Tucker Carlson: Report
Politics.
Trump To Skip First GOP Debate, Will Do Interview With Tucker Carlson: Report

The news comes less than 24 hours after Trump asked on social media, 'why would I debate?'

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former President Donald Trump plans to skip the first GOP debate next Wednesay in Milwaukee and will instead do an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to a report in the New York Times.

Sources close to the former president told The Times he has told those close to him he will skip the debate and do the sit down with the former top-rated Fox News host.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is polling well ahead of the other candidates, adding, “Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?”

The Trump campaign refused to confirm or deny the report to The Messenger. 

“Tucker has been the plan for some time. But Georgia might change that. Don’t be surprised if he shows up in Atlanta on debate night,” said a Trump adviser who recently spoke with him about the options of his debate night whereabouts.

Donald Trump speaks to members of the Alabama GOP during their summer meeting on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, AlabamaJulie Bennett/Getty Images
More Politics.
