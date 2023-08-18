Trump To Skip First GOP Debate, Will Do Interview With Tucker Carlson: Report
The news comes less than 24 hours after Trump asked on social media, 'why would I debate?'
Former President Donald Trump plans to skip the first GOP debate next Wednesay in Milwaukee and will instead do an online interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to a report in the New York Times.
Sources close to the former president told The Times he has told those close to him he will skip the debate and do the sit down with the former top-rated Fox News host.
The news comes less than 24 hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is polling well ahead of the other candidates, adding, “Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?”
The Trump campaign refused to confirm or deny the report to The Messenger.
“Tucker has been the plan for some time. But Georgia might change that. Don’t be surprised if he shows up in Atlanta on debate night,” said a Trump adviser who recently spoke with him about the options of his debate night whereabouts.
- Trump Planning Counterprogramming, Possible Tucker Carlson Sit Down During GOP Debate: Report
- Trump Might Skip The First GOP Debate – But His Supporters Don’t Mind
- Tucker Carlson To Host First GOP Presidential Forum Of The Cycle
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics