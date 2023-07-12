Trump to Sit With Hannity for Iowa Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump will sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity next week for a town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the network announced Tuesday.
The event will take place July 18 and comes after the former president declined an invitation to appear in the GOP presidential forum in Iowa this Friday that is being hosted by Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News Host.
Trump's team, told the Hill on Monday that his upcoming absence is due to a scheduling conflict because the former president will be in Florida at the time of the forum.
A number of Trump's top 2024 Republican rivals will appear on Carlson's Blaze TV on Friday, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is second to Trump in primary polling.
The Trump town hall also comes as Trump has recently had a rift with Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds over her not endorsing him in the primary, hinting that she won her office because of his backing.
“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”
A number of GOP presidential hopefuls, including DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, defended Reynolds on social media. Haley called the governor a "conservative superstar."
Hannity will take questions from the audience about the "overall state of the country," as well as the economy, immigration, and the presidential race, according to a press release from the network.
The pre-taped town hall, which will be filmed at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena, will premiere on Fox News Channel at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday and last about an hour.
