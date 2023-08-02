Trump to Hold a Rally in New Hampshire in Early August - The Messenger
Trump to Hold a Rally in New Hampshire in Early August

Trump will be in Windham, New Hampshire, on Aug. 8

Mariana Labbate
Former US President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Windham, New Hampshire on Aug. 8.

He'll make his way to the early primary state just a couple of weeks before the first GOP debate, set for Aug. 23.

Trump was just indicted for the third time on Tuesday over his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Thursday.

