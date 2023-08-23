Trump to Hold $100K a Ticket Fundraiser for Giuliani: Report
Tickets to one of the events on Sept. 7 run $100,000 per person
Former President Donald Trump will headline an upcoming fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani as he seeks to raise money to cover the cost of his legal fees, according to a new report.
Tickets to one of the events on Sept. 7 run $100,000 per person. It will be held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and will include a dinner and roundtable with the former president and Giuliani.
The announcement comes after Giuliani and his associates reportedly traveled recently to Mar-a-Lago, seeking help from Trump to pay the millions in legal fees he owes across multiple lawsuits.
Giuliani is expected to surrender for arrest on Wednesday in Georgia, where he was indicted alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants in a case that centers on their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
He is also facing litigation related to his false claims about the 2020 election outside of the Georgia indictment, including multiple defamation lawsuits.
Giuliani was questioned months ago by special counsel Jack Smith in the federal case Trump is facing in Washington, D.C., where the former president is facing charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election and through Jan. 6, 2021.
