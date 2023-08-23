Trump to Hold $100K a Ticket Fundraiser for Giuliani: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Trump to Hold $100K a Ticket Fundraiser for Giuliani: Report

Tickets to one of the events on Sept. 7 run $100,000 per person

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump will headline an upcoming fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani as he seeks to raise money to cover the cost of his legal fees, according to a new report.

Tickets to one of the events on Sept. 7 run $100,000 per person. It will be held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and will include a dinner and roundtable with the former president and Giuliani.

The announcement comes after Giuliani and his associates reportedly traveled recently to Mar-a-Lago, seeking help from Trump to pay the millions in legal fees he owes across multiple lawsuits.

Giuliani is expected to surrender for arrest on Wednesday in Georgia, where he was indicted alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants in a case that centers on their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Rudy Giuliani
Giuliani is the second co-defendant named in the latest indictment against Trump.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

He is also facing litigation related to his false claims about the 2020 election outside of the Georgia indictment, including multiple defamation lawsuits.

Read More

Giuliani was questioned months ago by special counsel Jack Smith in the federal case Trump is facing in Washington, D.C., where the former president is facing charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election and through Jan. 6, 2021.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.