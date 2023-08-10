Trump to be Accompanied to Iowa State Fair By Florida Republicans Backing Him Over DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump will be joined by nine Florida Republicans who have endorsed him over their home state governor and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair this weekend, according to a Des Moines Register report.

Florida Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Carlos Gimenez, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Mike Waltz will be in attendance with the former president.

Both Trump and DeSantis plan to attend the event in Iowa, an important early-voting state.

Though many consider DeSantis to be Trump’s largest rival to the GOP nomination, the Florida governor has struggled to revive his campaign over the last several weeks.

Polling indicates that the former president still holds a comfortable lead over his competitors, with the first GOP presidential debate set for the end of the month.