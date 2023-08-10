Trump to be Accompanied to Iowa State Fair By Florida Republicans Backing Him Over DeSantis - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Trump to be Accompanied to Iowa State Fair By Florida Republicans Backing Him Over DeSantis

The Iowa Caucuses will be held in January

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
DeSantis remains Trump’s top rival for the GOP nomination. James Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will be joined by nine Florida Republicans who have endorsed him over their home state governor and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair this weekend, according to a Des Moines Register report.

Florida Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Carlos Gimenez, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Mike Waltz will be in attendance with the former president. 

Both Trump and DeSantis plan to attend the event in Iowa, an important early-voting state. 

Though many consider DeSantis to be Trump’s largest rival to the GOP nomination, the Florida governor has struggled to revive his campaign over the last several weeks.

Read More

Polling indicates that the former president still holds a comfortable lead over his competitors, with the first GOP presidential debate set for the end of the month.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.