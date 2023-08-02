Trump Thanks Supporters Following Indictment: ‘I Love You All’ - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Thanks Supporters Following Indictment: ‘I Love You All’

The former president has been summoned to appear before a DC court on Thursday afternoon

Kayla Gallagher
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2023.JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked his supporters in the wake of what he called an "unprecedented" indictment against him on Tuesday.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS," the former president posted on Truth Social.

Trump was indicted on on felony charges Tuesday in relation to a case where he attempted to challenge the results of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

The former president has been charged with four felony crimes: conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Many of Trump's allies have come to his defense since the announcement, bashing the newest charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

"What we see today are two different tracks of justice. One for political opponents and another for the son of the current president." GOP Primary opponent Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in a statement. "We're watching Biden's DOJ continue to hunt Republicans, while protecting Democrats."

Top GOP rival and Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the grand jury in the case.

The former president has maintained his innocence calling the indictment "fake."

"AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump has been summoned to appear before a D.C. court on Thursday afternoon.

