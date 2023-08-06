Trump Tells Pelosi She’s Going to ‘HELL’ After Calling Him a ‘Scared Puppy’  - The Messenger
Trump Tells Pelosi She’s Going to ‘HELL’ After Calling Him a ‘Scared Puppy’ 

The Democratic leader made her comment as the former president made his way to his arraignment for his third indictment

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Donald Trump is not happy with Nancy Pelosi referring to him as a "scared puppy," blasting the Democrat leader on Sunday through his social media platform, Truth Social.

The former president declared Pelosi is a "demented psycho who will someday live in hell" and mentioned the assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, in October.

"I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. 'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that," Trump wrote.

Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023 in Columbia, S.C.
Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023 in Columbia, S.C.Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
He insisted he wasn't "scared" and it was a "mean thing" for Pelosi to say.

"She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!" he wrote.

Pelosi told MSNBC this week that Trump "looked like a scared puppy" when making his way to D.C. court to face his third indictment, this one charging him with multiple criminal conspiracy counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

