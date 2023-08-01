Trump Tells Fox News to Get ‘MAGA Smart’: ‘It Can Be Saved, But It Won’t Be Easy!’

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Truth Social to mock Fox News' ratings and recommend they go a little more "MAGA" in their approach.

"FoxNews is down 47% in Ratings because they are not MAGA strong and not MAGA SMART," Trump wrote on the social media platform. "It can be saved, but it won’t be easy!"

Fox News took a hit in ratings when they parted ways with host Tucker Carlson in April, his 8 p.m. time slot losing a chunk of its audience through a series of guest hosts until Jesse Watters permanently took the seat on July 17.

Fox News, however, remains the number one cable news network, topping others for the 86th quarter in a row for the second quarter of the year. The network saw a 22% decline in the second quarter, but also posted double digit gains from the month of June to July.

During an interview earlier this month with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump joked during his network appearance that "a lot less" people watch the network today as he's become more critical.

The Messenger reached out to Fox News, but did not immediately hear back.

Trump has become highly critical of Fox News in recent months, claiming they are politically biased against him.

The former president has also not confirmed whether he will be attending the first GOP debate, hosted by Fox News, this month. He's teased recently he may be attending, but has also called it unfair to debate his competitors when he holds such a big polling lead.