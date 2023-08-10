Trump Trials Ramp Up Pressure for Federal Judiciary to Allow Live Cameras in the Courtroom

Donald Trump's upcoming federal criminal trials are shaping up to be historic in every sense of the word, with the future of the presidency and America's faith in the judicial system on the line. At least for now, they also likely won't be televised.

While that's a bummer for the cable and mainstream networks that dream of multiple, O.J.-like, SuperBowl audiences, it's the practical reality of the current rules inside the U.S. judiciary that has long resisted anything close to live coverage inside its marble hallways.

It's a fascinating subplot to the entire Trump legal saga, one in which the defendant's entire persona centers around his television celebrity and his use of the airwaves to speak directly to a populist fan base. It's also one that has created some strange bedfellows, with House Democrats, Trump's legal team and even the journalists themselves all arguing in recent days that the two trials expected in 2024 in South Florida and Washington, D.C. should be something everyone can watch in real time. The online discussion has given launch to a new hashtag in recent days: #TeleviseTheTrial.

“Donald Trump's lawyer says he wants the January 6 trial to be televised,” Neal Katyal, a former Obama-era acting U.S. solicitor general, recently said on Twitter. “Excellent. Let's do this and show the world what American justice looks like.”

The world won’t be in the dark on the Trump trials if cameras ultimately aren’t allowed. Reporters will be filing constant dispatches while figuring out ways around the barriers, though it means the best images will probably be video of the former president waving from his sealed limo and courtroom sketches drawn in oil pastels that are open to interpretation of whether the artist was being overly kind to Trump in the weight and age departments.

Onlookers try to get a glimpse of the motorcade carrying former US President Donald Trump leaving the E. Barrett Prettyman US Court House in Washington, DC, US, on August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

In contrast to the cloistered nature of the federal proceedings, the public may get more visibility into the upcoming state criminal proceedings against the former president. Trump is currently scheduled to go on trial next March on charges stemming from “hush money” payments during the 2016 presidential race in New York, which permits cameras in the courts at the discretion of judges in limited circumstances. Trump also faces an impending indictment decision in Georgia, a state with some of the most permissive courtroom camera rules in the country.

If the federal judiciary changes course, and heeds the #TeleviseTheTrial clamoring, it would be driven by a panel of federal judges that has long resisted changes to a decades-old rule barring broadcasting from federal courts. A spokesperson for that group, which is led by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, told The Messenger on Wednesday there’s no agenda yet publicly available for the next time they are scheduled to meet in September.

Leaders of the federal judiciary are well aware of what’s at stake. In a letter last week to Administrative Office of the United States Courts Director Roslynn R. Mauskopf, who was appointed by Roberts in 2021 and serves as the chief administrative officer of the federal judiciary, nearly 40 Democratic lawmakers argued that given “the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings.”

“If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses,” they wrote.

Trump attorney John Lauro, in an interview with Fox News, likewise said that arguing to bring cameras into the federal courtroom would be an issue on which he hoped he and prosecutors could find common ground.

“I would hope that the Department of Justice would join in that effort so that we can take the curtain away and all Americans can see what’s happening,” Lauro said.

It’s a controversy that has made the late Louis Brandeis the most quoted Supreme Court justice on cable TV, with one legal expert after another echoing his metaphor for transparency: “Sunlight is said to be the best disinfectant; electric light the most efficient policeman.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

‘Intimidating Effect of Cameras’

Although cameras are commonplace in state and local jurisdictions, with all 50 states allowing some level of access, federal courts have been, with few exceptions, camera-free zones since the advent of broadcast.

Congress has debated bringing cameras into federal courts since at least 1937, when a law was proposed that would allow recording of lower court proceedings “by motion pictures and synchronized sound-recording equipment and for the reproduction of such proceedings by talking pictures” that could then be reviewed by appellate courts and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Responding to public pressure, the federal judiciary experimented with a small pilot program in the early 1990s, but decided against expanding it on the grounds that the “intimidating effect of cameras on some witnesses and jurors was cause for concern.” The report contained tantalizingly few details about what those concerns were — whether they were as serious as physical threats or as trivial as camera-shy witnesses — but that failed experiment cast a long shadow. Another pilot program from 2011 to 2015 resulted in the filming of only 158 cases before it was shuttered.

Administrative policy for the federal judiciary is set by a body called the Judicial Conference, with Roberts presiding. The 26-member body includes the chief judge and a district judge from each judicial circuit, as well as the chief judge of the Court of International Trade. The Judicial Conference meets twice a year, in March and September, and the arrival of multiple federal indictments against the former president casts an unusual spotlight on proceedings typically viewed as dry and bureaucratic.

The Judicial Conference has historically been very reluctant to consider changes to Rule 53, the 1946 decree that prohibits the broadcast of federal judicial proceedings, said Gabe Roth, executive director of the judicial transparency group Fix the Court.

“I think it's fairly easy to do,” Roth said, “and we should absolutely expect that a trial of this magnitude – when there's already going to be so much misinformation – should be televised so that people can judge for themselves.”

As a “half measure” toward transparency, Roth added, the courts might also consider allowing live audio broadcast of the proceedings as media organizations and other groups lobby for live broadcast access to the historical proceedings.

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump, Todd Blanche, left, and Chris Kise, center, rear, leave the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse after a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Trump is facing dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Darkness in the Sunshine State

Before contemplating global broadcasts of Trump’s trials, the press faces more fundamental challenges in Florida, where reporters have been banned from bringing any electronic devices into court for proceedings in the classified documents case. The opacity surrounding that case is complicated by the nature of the allegations against the former president.

Trump stands accused of improperly handling, storing and concealing documents that could damage the national security of the United States, in dozens of offenses charged under a law known as the Espionage Act.

National security cases of this kind can be opaque to begin with, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case, hasn’t made it any easier for the press.

She has insisted on trying the case in her local federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., where the largest courtroom has only two rows in the gallery for the press and public. In a small but vital accommodation, the courthouse has allowed the proceedings to be streamed into overflow rooms for the press to jot down notes with pens and paper. Anything more high-tech than that would be a violation of the court’s rules, which forbid bringing phones, computers, or even smartwatches anywhere in the building.

That system has forced the local, national and international press to race from the courthouse to their colleagues and vehicles waiting outside to file their stories, creating delays between breaking news developments and the moment the public learns about it.

On Monday, dozens of media outlets — including The Associated Press, CNN, CBS, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times — filed a motion seeking to broaden the court’s transparency in baby steps, asking Cannon to allow reporters to use electronic devices in “text only mode” for an upcoming arraignment on Thursday morning.

“The public interest in such real-time reporting,” the media organizations argued, “is especially high in this historic case.”

Cannon unceremoniously denied that request on Wednesday, without explanation.

The severe restrictions put a dimmer on Florida’s reputation as the Sunshine State, a nickname that refers not only to its subtropical climate, but the state's famously transparent public-access laws.

By contrast, the federal courthouse in the District of D.C. is a model of transparency, still less camera-friendly than most state and local jurisdictions, but permissive about the press using laptops and phones to report in real time.

The split-screen contrasts will cast into sharp relief later this week.

On Thursday, Trump’s latest co-defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, will be arraigned in South Florida, in proceedings that only people present at the courthouse will be able to observe in real time.

The next day, Trump’s attorneys and prosecutors will wrangle over the scope of a protective order, in proceedings that the D.C. court’s stable of reporters routinely disseminate in tweets, blog posts, and breaking news stories as they occur.