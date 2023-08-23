Trump Team Puts DeSantis, RNC, Fox on Blast Ahead of Debate

Ron DeSantis. The Republican National Committee. Fox News.

All three are targets of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign heading into Wednesday night’s RNC-sponsored Fox in Milwaukee that he’s both skipping and using as a foil to cast himself as the outsider who’s fundamentally different from the eight other Republicans on stage.

DeSantis, the Florida governor, is running a distant second to the frontrunning Trump but is nevertheless at the literal and figurative center of attention for the former president, who insists on misspelling his name as a sign of mocking disrespect.

Trump has gone after DeSantis for more than a year, outraged that the politician he helped elect as governor decided to run against him. DeSantis has shrugged off the attacks as evidence that he’s “over the target,” but the level of mockery and volume of criticism from Trump underscore the level of the former president’s deep and personal antipathy.

To drive the point home, the Trump campaign made a “Ron DeSanctimonious Debate Night Bingo” card – among other mocking paraphernalia – that it began circulating online that features DeSantis in the middle square. He’s flanked by sarcastic observations about his tics (“wipes snot” or “bobbles head”) or misleading or disputable shots at his policies (“Ron defends slavery” or “gaslight Covid record”).

In each corner of the 25-square bingo card is the same joke: “Saved by Fox News.”

It’s the latest salvo in Trump’s feud with the conservative network that began on Election Night 2020 when Fox accurately made the early call to put Arizona in Joe Biden’s win column.

The feud has simmered now for nearly three years.

Trump refused to sign the RNC’s loyalty pledge to make the debate stage. And after his campaign said it would dispatch his surrogates to attend the post-debate media “spin room,” some of the other campaigns tried to keep the Trump surrogates out.

“I didn't come to Milwaukee to sit outside,” said Kari Lake, the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and top Trump surrogate. “We're going to be at the debate and we're going to be in the spin room and we're going to be talking to media.”

Lake said Fox “has gone full-on globalist” and noted that Fox founder Rupert Murdoch and a member of its board, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, have been critical of Trump.

Paper masks and signs show GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and rivals Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. Donald Trump Presidential Campaign

“They are Never Trump,” she said. “Why would you ever go on a debate stage with an outlet that is right up front being biased and is out to get you? And why would you help them with their ratings?”

A bingo card made by former president Donald Trump's 2024 campaign staff mocks his rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, ahead of the first Republican presidential debate. Donald Trump presidential campaign

Fox has indicated that Trump surrogates like Lake and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz can enter the media spin room if they get passes from the major media outlets credentialed there. The RNC has tried to keep its distance, but sources tell The Messenger that Trump’s campaign made clear in a series of stern calls with party leaders that it needs to help his surrogate get access to the spin room, or it would create an embarrassing spectacle.

Still, his campaign presence has been notable at the Milwaukee debate hall, where at least four staffers brought along hand-held DeSantis masks featuring varying unflattering expressions of the governor; another shows him wearing a COVID mask. One mask features an image of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, smoking a crack pipe. A sign written in the same font as the logo for Disney World, with which DeSantis has feuded, says “Disgusting” and displays the governor with Mickey Mouse ears.

Along with Lake and Gaetz, Georgie Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. plan to be surrogates along with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

While DeSantis is their primary target, Gaetz still made sure to shade the other candidates, pointing out how little star power they have.

“President Trump’s surrogates are more popular with Republican voters than the people in the debate!” Gaetz said. “Which show would you rather watch? Asa Hutchinson, Doug Bergum and Tim Scott? Or Don Jr., Kimberly, Lake, Greene and Gaetz?”