Former President Donald Trump’s associates are reportedly creating a legal defense fund to pay for some of the bills he has accrued as investigations and indictments pile up against him.

Trump’s political action committee, Save America, has spent more than $40 million just in the first half of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The fund, set to be called the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc., is not expected to cover the entirety of Trump’s legal bills.

Longtime Trump advisor Michael Glassner and Trump Organization and administration aide Lynne Patton are expected to help lead the fund, according to the Times.

A spokesperson for Trump argued in a statement to CNN that the Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith are targeting “innocent Americans associated with President Trump” in their investigations.

“In order to combat these heinous actions by Joe Biden’s cronies and to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed, a new legal defense fund will help pay for their legal fees to ensure they have representation against unlawful harassment,” the spokesperson said, according to CNN.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump earlier this year on more than two dozen fraud counts. Smith has also filed charges against Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House.

Trump has denied that he did anything wrong.