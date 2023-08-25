Trump On Georgia Arrest: ‘Travesty Of Justice’
Trump spoke by his plane on the tarmac of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump called his surrender to a Fulton County jail a “travesty of justice” and maintained he did nothing wrong Thursday evening.
“We have every right to challenge an election we think is dishonest,” the former president and 2024 GOP front-runner told reporters on the tarmac of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta about 30 minutes after finishing his booking at the Fulton County Jail.
Trump took no questions before boarding his private plane back to New Jersey. He surrendered at the jail for arrest after Fulton County District Attorney charged him with 13 state felony counts tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
In total, Willis secured a 41-count indictment from a grand jury last Monday that takes aim at Trump and 18 other co-conspirators.
The timing for a potential trial remains unclear. Willis on Thursday proposed an Oct. 23 start date for the trial for Trump and all his co-defendants, and a few hours later Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee agreed to that date just for co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, a former Trump campaign lawyer who is seeking an expedited trial. In his brief order, McAfee said that for now that schedule just applies to Chesebro.
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
- Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report
- Trump Arrives at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail for Fourth Arrest of 2023
- Trump Campaign Takes Aim At Fulton County DA While Waiting for Word of Indictment
