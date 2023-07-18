‘As Big as it Gets’: Experts Size Up Trump Saying He’s a Target in 2020 Federal Election Probe

The Messenger Scale measures the magnitude of any singular news event, just as the Richter scale does for earthquakes. It assigns a simple 1-10 number based on input from our panel of nearly 90 "news seismologists" from the worlds of politics, policy, law, history, academia and media. They come from across the entire political spectrum in order to provide readers with a balanced response to major news events.

(You can read more about The Messenger Scale by going here.)

Our expert panel gave Trump's statement that he's a target in Jack Smith's 2020 election probe a 6.8 out of 10.

What happened?

Donald Trump broke the news on Tuesday morning that Special Counsel Jack Smith identified him as an investigative target over the ex-president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden. Trump also said he was told in a letter sent Sunday that he had four days to report to a grand jury, "which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

The context:

Trump didn't specify what charges he could be facing, but legal experts and the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have identified a number of statutes he could be charged with violating, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, leading a scheme to obstruct Congress as it met to count the final results of the 2020 election and a rarely-used Civil War-era prohibition on inciting an insurrection or giving aid or comfort to insurrections.

The former president is already under federal criminal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House. Charges are also pending against him in New York state court tied to paying hush money payments to an adult film actress to silence her before the 2016 presidential election.

What are the experts saying?

Targeting an ex-president for trying to overthrow election results is about as big as it gets in a long-time democracy. Jay Hakes, former director of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

It's baked in the cake. No Republican cares, and no Democrat is shocked. Rick WIlson, co-founder, The Lincoln Project and longtime political strategist

Obviously the increasing likelihood of another set of indictments is a big deal, but how much does it actually change things, other than increasing his legal bills. A substantial share of Republicans seem to have an infinite amount of tolerance for what Trump says and does, in a system with winner-take-all or winner-take-most methods of allocating delegates, only a plurality is sufficient to win the nomination. Trump’s chances of being the Republican nominee aren’t any lower today than they were a week ago. It is not certain that it has a meaningful impact on a general election, given everything else going on. Charlie Cook, founder of The Cook Political Report

Trump's post on his social media platform this morning indicates that he sees it as a big threat. The statement is wildly overwritten (even by Trump's standards). He overwhelms the text and makes it difficult to understand his main point by trying to squeeze all of his framing, branding, and talking points into the short statement. The poorly written statement belies his stress and outrage at potentially being held accountable for his role leading the coup. So I'd say that Trump thinks it's a big deal, huge. Jennifer Mercieca, communications professor, Texas A&M University

Confirmation of something long suspected. As such, not surprising but still worthy of comment because it is an ex-president and it suggests Trump will face legal charges that verge on treason. Nothing like that has ever happened before in this country. Patrick Cotter, former federal prosecutor and defense attorney

The mounting legal charges against the former president are significant. Because he has behaved in utterly non-normative ways for so long, it can feel easy to think, 'different day, same old news.' But the same old news is the undermining of the nation's rule of law and the understanding that everyone is beholden to it — even presidents, and even when they don't like what the law says or means. Sam Martin, public address/political communications scholar, Boise State University

This is just another nail in the coffin of his general election. Rodell Mollineau, co-founder, Rokk Solutions and ex-communications director for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Smith's first indictment was remarkable in terms of clarify and evidence. Even supporters of the former president had to admit that — if true — the evidence in the indictment was overwhelming. If this new indictment were equally strong (meaning clearly identified law breaking in combination with precise evidence for each claim), this is a HUGE story. Susan Liebell, political science professor, Saint Joseph's University

Officially targeting the former president for the January 6 riot not only has significant implications for the 2024 race, but also carries major legal implications for the bounds of a sitting president’s First Amendment rights and the further politicization of President Biden’s Justice Department. Steve Groves, Heritage Foundation fellow and former Trump White House spokesman

What’s next?

Trump's comment about being asked to testify before the grand jury shifts the attention back to the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., though the prospects are unclear that he'd actually appear given he's a target in Smith's probe. More likely, the next big move will probably come from Smith. He asked a federal court to unseal the last round of criminal charges against Trump in the classified documents case a few days after the ex-president broke the last round of news.

To compare:

Our three previous highest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: 9.8

Trump's indictment in Miami: 8.6

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action on college campuses: 7.6

Our three lowest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

A CNN report on a flood at the Mar-a-Lago pool raising prosecutors suspicions : 3.9

Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president: 3.8

Trump's lawyers request a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland: 3.6

Peruse all of the Messenger Scale's ratings here.

The panel:

The following individuals have all agreed to receive and share responses to this question: On a scale of 1-10, how much do you think this event matters?

Respondents for this survey are in bold.

The esteemed ranks of 'news seismologists' include: Allan Lichtman, Allison Gill, Andrew McCarthy, Andrew Weissmann, Anthony Coley, Arun Chaudhary, Barbara Perry, Becky Bond, Brendan Buck, Carah Ong Whaley, Carol Browner, Carolyn Maloney, Charlie Cook, Chris Frates, Chris Shays, Christina Bellantoni, Christy Setzer, Dan Schnur, David S. Bernstein, David Cay Johnston, David Litt, David McIntosh, David Pepper, David Tamasi, David Weinstein, Edwin Chen, Eileen Claussen, Emily Pierce, Eric Wilson, Fred Upton, Gilda Daniels, Gordon Sondland, Gwenda Blair, Isaac Saul, Javed Ali, Jay Hakes, Jed Shugerman, Jeffrey Engel, Jeff Roe, Jeff Smith, Jenna Lowenstein, Jennifer Mercieca, Jesse Ferguson, Jim Messina, Joe Trippi, John Q. Barrett, John Dean, John Fleming, Julie Myers Wood, Kalee Kreider, Keith Appell, Ken Spain, Laura Smith, Lilliana Mason, Mark Zaid, Mary Bono, Matthew Rhodes-Purdy, Michael Czin, Michael Podhorzer, Michael Toner, Michael Vachon, Mindy Finn, Noah Bookbinder, Patricia Taft, Patrick Cotter, Patti Solis Doyle, Paul Rosenzweig, Philip Allen Lacovara, PJ Crowley, Randall Samborn, Reed Galen, Richard Tofel, Rick Boucher, Rick Wilson, Robert Luskin, Rodell Mollineau, Sam Martin, Sam Nunberg, Sarah Longwell, Sean Spicer, Shannon O’Brien, Stephen Moore, Steven Groves, Susan Del Percio, Susan Liebell, Ty Cobb, Veronica Vargas Stidvent and William Jeffress.