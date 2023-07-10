Trump Takes Aim At Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds In Truth Social Post 

Former President Donald Trump took aim Monday at Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds over her decision not to endorse a candidate in the GOP presidential primary.
In a Truth Social post, the former president wrote, "I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won.”
“Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events! “
In the post, Trump also suggests that Reynolds is quietly favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary, adding “DeSanctus down 45 points!”
Reynolds has said she will continue the norm of Iowa governors remaining neutral and opting not to endorse a candidate in their party during the state’s presidential primary.
Monday’s post is not the first time Trump has implied he believes Reynolds owes him greater loyalty for his endorsements of her. In a campaign event in the state in June, Trump said the governor would not have won her races without his help.
"I hate to say it, without me, you know, she was not going to win, you know that, right?" Trump’s comments come just days after the GOP officially announced it will hold its nationally watched Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024.
