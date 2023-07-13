Trump Takes Aim at Christie: He Is ‘Saying Anything To Stay Relevant’

Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at fellow 2024 hopeful Chris Christie, accusing the former New Jersey governor of saying "anything to stay relevant."

Christie has been on of Trump's most vocal critics among the top GOP competitors. He's called Trump a "three-time loser" and the "cheapest S.O.B. I've ever met" and even promised to "shame" him into attending August's GOP presidential debate.

In a pair of Truth Social posts on Wednesday, Trump mocked Christie for polling around 1% and dubbed him a "total loser."

Trump referenced a Fox News interview in which Christie blasted the president for his unfulfilled promise of building a wall on the southern border.

"Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 Miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security," Trump wrote.

The former president compared Christie to top rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is second to Trump in most polls and has been the target of much criticism among the GOP field.

"Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant," Trump posted. "He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said 'NO!' In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida ... CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!”