Trump Takes Aim at Christie: He Is ‘Saying Anything To Stay Relevant’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Trump Takes Aim at Christie: He Is ‘Saying Anything To Stay Relevant’

The former president took issue with his fellow 2024 hopeful blasting him over his efforts on the southern border wall

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at fellow 2024 hopeful Chris Christie, accusing the former New Jersey governor of saying "anything to stay relevant."

Christie has been on of Trump's most vocal critics among the top GOP competitors. He's called Trump a "three-time loser" and the "cheapest S.O.B. I've ever met" and even promised to "shame" him into attending August's GOP presidential debate.

In a pair of Truth Social posts on Wednesday, Trump mocked Christie for polling around 1% and dubbed him a "total loser."

Trump referenced a Fox News interview in which Christie blasted the president for his unfulfilled promise of building a wall on the southern border.

Read More

"Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 Miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security," Trump wrote.

The former president compared Christie to top rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is second to Trump in most polls and has been the target of much criticism among the GOP field.

"Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant," Trump posted. "He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said 'NO!' In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida ... CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.