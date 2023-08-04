Trump: ‘Supreme Court Must Intercede’ in Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out following his arraignment and arrest in Washington, D.C., saying the Supreme Court "must intercede" in his legal troubles.

"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country," Trump posted on his social media website Truth Social.

He continued: "I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!"

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

There's no guarantee the Supreme Court will get involved in Trump's legal entanglements.

He is facing two federal criminal indictments so far, including the one he pleaded not guilty to on Thursday in Washington, tied to the 2020 election and also a separate suite of charges over his mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

If he were to be convicted in either case he'd first need to appeal the verdicts through the federal district court and the appellate courts before it has a chance of going to the Supreme Court.

Trump also could try to get the Supreme Court involved in some of his pre-trial fights, though that too would require a lengthy process through the lower courts. So far, neither of Trump's federal criminal cases have advanced anywhere close to the point where the judges overseeing these battles have ruled on an issue that would begin down the appellate track.

The one potential avenue where Trump's appeals are on fastest track toward the Supreme Court involves the Manhattan district attorney's charges against the former president related to hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

There, Trump is trying to move the state case into federal court. Last Friday, he appealed a district court's decision denying that request and is seeking a review from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. Only if Trump loses there —before both a three-judge panel and then the entire court — would the former president be able to petition the Supreme Court for its review.

Trump and his legal team have insisted that he is innocent and the indictments against him are a "political hit job." In an interview with The Messenger last month, a source who has given legal advice to Trump spelled out the president's appellate-focused strategy and predicted his conviction from a jury in Democratic-dominated Washington, D.C., would be a "lay-up" for federal prosecutors.

The ex-president pleaded not guilty to all four federal charges on Thursday in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump claiming the 2020 election was rigged, despite knowing he lost to current President Joe Biden.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's upcoming trial on the 2020 case, has scheduled the first hearing in the case for Aug. 28.