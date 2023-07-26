Trump Supports GOP’s Early Voting Campaign, Despite Previous Opposition
The former president called on GOP voters to 'beat the far left at their own game'
Donald Trump is lending his support to the GOP's effort to encourage early, a stark departure from his prior opposition to the practice.
Trump appeared in a new video Wednesday as a part of the Republican National Committee's "Bank Your Vote" initiative. The former president mentioned how Democrats often push for early voting, saying "it turned out to be not such a bad idea," and called on GOP voters to "beat the far left at their own game."
Trump has repeatedly made false claims about early voting resulting in fraud in the 2020 election.
The RNC's project, which launched in June "will encourage, educate, and activate Republican voters on when, where, and how to lock in their votes as early as possible, through in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legal," according to a statement.
