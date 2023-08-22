Trump Supporters Trust Him More Than Family and Religious Leaders: Poll
While 71% of Republican voters told CBS/YouGov they trust what Trump says, 63% said the same of their family and friends and 42% believe it of religious leaders
Supporters of former President Donald Trump say that they trust him more than they trust friends, family and religious leaders, according to a new poll.
The poll, performed by CBS and YouGov found that 71% of Trump voters said they “feel what [Trump] tell[s] you is true,” compared to 63% who felt that way about their friends and family, 56% who think that about conservative media figures and 42% who believe that of religious leaders.
The finding underscored Trump's highest level of support in the Republican primary for the 2024 cycle, as 62% of likely Republican primary voters said they would vote for Trump, compared to 16% who support DeSantis, according to the poll. This represents Trump’s largest lead in the primary yet.
Similarly, 61% of those polled believe Trump has the best chance to beat President Joe Biden in the general election. DeSantis fared better here, where those polled could choose multiple choices, with 35% saying he could beat Biden. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Vivek Ramaswamy were neck and neck with each other at 20% and 18% respectively.
The vast majority of Republican primary voters polled also believe that Trump's latest indictment is politically motivated, with 77% answering in the affirmative.
- Majority Says They ‘Definitely’ Will Not Support Trump in 2024: Poll
- Trump Leads DeSantis By More Than 20 Points In Poll of Florida Voters
- More Than Half in Iowa Poll Think Election Was Stolen From Trump: Poll
- Dozens of Trump Cabinet Members Asked If They Support Him In 2024, and Only a Few Say Yes
- Biden, Trump Tied in 2024 Rematch: Poll
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: Poll
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics