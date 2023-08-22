Trump Supporters Trust Him More Than Family and Religious Leaders: Poll

Supporters of former President Donald Trump say that they trust him more than they trust friends, family and religious leaders, according to a new poll.

The poll, performed by CBS and YouGov found that 71% of Trump voters said they “feel what [Trump] tell[s] you is true,” compared to 63% who felt that way about their friends and family, 56% who think that about conservative media figures and 42% who believe that of religious leaders.

The finding underscored Trump's highest level of support in the Republican primary for the 2024 cycle, as 62% of likely Republican primary voters said they would vote for Trump, compared to 16% who support DeSantis, according to the poll. This represents Trump’s largest lead in the primary yet.

Similarly, 61% of those polled believe Trump has the best chance to beat President Joe Biden in the general election. DeSantis fared better here, where those polled could choose multiple choices, with 35% saying he could beat Biden. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Vivek Ramaswamy were neck and neck with each other at 20% and 18% respectively.

The vast majority of Republican primary voters polled also believe that Trump's latest indictment is politically motivated, with 77% answering in the affirmative.