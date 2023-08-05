Trump Supporters Berate Mike Pence as He Heads to Event: ‘Why Did You Sell Out the People?’ - The Messenger
Trump Supporters Berate Mike Pence as He Heads to Event: ‘Why Did You Sell Out the People?’

Pence has repeatedly said that he chose the Constitution over Trump's request to contest the election results and would do it again if he had the chance

Kayla Gallagher
Supporters of former President Donald Trump crowded former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday, shouting criticisms at him over his decision to certify the 2020 election, days After Trump was charged with trying to overturn it.

"Why didn't you uphold the Constitution?" one person called out.

Another asked Pence, "why did you sell out the people?"

"I upheld the constitution," Pence shouted back.

"No you didn't," someone yelled back.

Photo of Pence and Pelosi certifying the election results
Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listen during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

"Read it," Pence responded referring to the Constitution before turning away to pose for a photo.

Trump was arrested and arraigned on Thursday over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

