Trump Supporters Berate Mike Pence as He Heads to Event: ‘Why Did You Sell Out the People?’
Pence has repeatedly said that he chose the Constitution over Trump's request to contest the election results and would do it again if he had the chance
Supporters of former President Donald Trump crowded former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday, shouting criticisms at him over his decision to certify the 2020 election, days After Trump was charged with trying to overturn it.
"Why didn't you uphold the Constitution?" one person called out.
Another asked Pence, "why did you sell out the people?"
"I upheld the constitution," Pence shouted back.
"No you didn't," someone yelled back.
"Read it," Pence responded referring to the Constitution before turning away to pose for a photo.
Trump was arrested and arraigned on Thursday over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Pence has repeatedly said that he chose the Constitution over Trump's request to contest the election results and would do it again if he had the chance.
