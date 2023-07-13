Trump Super PAC Paid Melania Trump $155,000 in 2021 - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Super PAC Paid Melania Trump $155,000 in 2021

The money wasn't listed in the initial reports of the super PAC.

Published
Mariana Labbate
Former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on June 8, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

A super PAC linked to Donald Trump paid Melania Trump $155,000 in December of 2021 — a payment that wasn't visible in the group's initial federal reports.

Make America Great Again, Again, Trump's main supporter at the time, paid Melania for a “speaking engagement,” according to the new disclosures that were released earlier today, as reported by The New York Times.

The payment dates coincide with a fund-raising dinner that happened at Trump's Florida club and residence Mar-a-Lago that year, and it was only one of many recently-disclosed payments to Melania in 2021 and 2022.

The initial reports listed only payments to a management agency that listed Melania as a client in the same month, under the name "event planning and consulting.”

Now that the super PAC doesn't exist anymore, millions of dollars were transferred to a new pro-Trump group called Make America Great Again Inc.

