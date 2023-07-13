Trump Super PAC Paid Melania Trump $155,000 in 2021

A super PAC linked to Donald Trump paid Melania Trump $155,000 in December of 2021 — a payment that wasn't visible in the group's initial federal reports.

Make America Great Again, Again, Trump's main supporter at the time, paid Melania for a “speaking engagement,” according to the new disclosures that were released earlier today, as reported by The New York Times.

The payment dates coincide with a fund-raising dinner that happened at Trump's Florida club and residence Mar-a-Lago that year, and it was only one of many recently-disclosed payments to Melania in 2021 and 2022.

The initial reports listed only payments to a management agency that listed Melania as a client in the same month, under the name "event planning and consulting.”

Now that the super PAC doesn't exist anymore, millions of dollars were transferred to a new pro-Trump group called Make America Great Again Inc.