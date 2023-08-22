Trump Super PAC Launches VP Presidential Debate Website Ahead of First GOP Debate 

The super PAC backing former President Donald Trump has launched a vice presidential debate website with just over 24 hours left before the first GOP debate.

Created by Make America Great Again Inc., the website features bobblehead-like images of each candidate set to appear on the debate stage and allows users to “vote” for the person Trump should pick as his vice president. Each candidate’s image can be expanded to include a quote he/she has said regarding Trump alongside “fast facts” intended to troll them.

The launch comes after Trump confirmed on Truth Social just days ago he would indeed be skipping the first GOP debate, opting instead to do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Trump has repeatedly questioned why he should appear, citing his large leads in polls as the reason.

Following his pre-tapped interview, Trump says he will appear at the Fulton County jail on Thursday to surrender and be arraigned on charges stemming from the District Attorney’s election fraud case.