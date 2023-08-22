Trump Super PAC Launches VP Presidential Debate Website Ahead of First GOP Debate  - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Super PAC Launches VP Presidential Debate Website Ahead of First GOP Debate 

Trump confirmed reports that he would not be attending the debate, opting to do an interview with Tucker Carlson instead

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The super PAC backing former President Donald Trump has launched a vice presidential debate website with just over 24 hours left before the first GOP debate.

Created by Make America Great Again Inc., the website features bobblehead-like images of each candidate set to appear on the debate stage and allows users to “vote” for the person Trump should pick as his vice president. Each candidate’s image can be expanded to include a quote he/she has said regarding Trump alongside “fast facts” intended to troll them. 

The launch comes after Trump confirmed on Truth Social just days ago he would indeed be skipping the first GOP debate, opting instead to do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Trump has repeatedly questioned why he should appear, citing his large leads in polls as the reason. 

Following his pre-tapped interview, Trump says he will appear at the Fulton County jail on Thursday to surrender and be arraigned on charges stemming from the District Attorney’s election fraud case.

