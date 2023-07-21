Trump State Department Appointee Convicted in Jan. 6 Police Assault Case

A former State Department appointee from the Trump administration on Thursday was convicted of seven felonies for assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federico Klein, who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and was later appointed to the State Department, was arrested in March 2021 after being caught on video charging police in a tunnel on the Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump nominee who has said nonviolent Jan. 6 rioters shouldn’t get “serious jail time,” said the government has proven their case against Klein easily, according to WUSA9.
McFadden reportedly found Klein guilty of assaulting police officers along with resisting or impeding police and obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges. In addition to the eight felonies Klein was convicted of, he was found guilty of four misdemeanors.
Klein now awaits sentencing on Nov. 3.
