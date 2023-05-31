The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: Report

    Federal prosecutors have obtained the recording, which suggests Trump understood the document was classified, but kept it after leaving the White House regardless, according to the report

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Former President Donald Trump admitted on tape to keeping a classified Pentagon document after his time in office, and federal prosecutors have obtained the recording, multiple sources told CNN.

    The tape suggests that Trump understood that document — about a potential attack on Iran – was classified, and that he kept it after leaving the White House regardless.

    The recording is from a July 2021 meeting at Trump's golf club in New Jersey between Trump, aides employed by him and two people working on the autobiography of Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff.

    CNN reported that it has not heard the tape but talked to multiple people who have. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, the outlet reported.

    Read More

    Sources told CNN that the tape is an important piece of evidence for an ongoing Justice Department investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith into the former president and his handling of classified documents.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.