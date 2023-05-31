Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: Report
Federal prosecutors have obtained the recording, which suggests Trump understood the document was classified, but kept it after leaving the White House regardless, according to the report
Former President Donald Trump admitted on tape to keeping a classified Pentagon document after his time in office, and federal prosecutors have obtained the recording, multiple sources told CNN.
The tape suggests that Trump understood that document — about a potential attack on Iran – was classified, and that he kept it after leaving the White House regardless.
The recording is from a July 2021 meeting at Trump's golf club in New Jersey between Trump, aides employed by him and two people working on the autobiography of Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff.
CNN reported that it has not heard the tape but talked to multiple people who have. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, the outlet reported.
Sources told CNN that the tape is an important piece of evidence for an ongoing Justice Department investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith into the former president and his handling of classified documents.
