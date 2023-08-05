Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Sells Home for Nearly $1 Million

Special counsel Jack Smith and wife Katy Chevigny have sold their home in Nashville, Tennessee for nearly $1 million, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported that Smith, who has led the investigations into Donald Trump that led to both of his federal indictments, listed the home in June for $989,000 and ended up selling it for $975,000 in July.

That represents an increase of more than $400,000 what Smith and Chevigny bought the house for in 2016.

The former house of special counsel Jack Smith Image via Google Maps

They were based in Nashville for Smith's work as assistant US attorney in the Middle District of Tennessee.

Smith briefly rented out the house for $3,100 when he and his family lived in The Netherlands while he worked as chief prosecutor for The Hague from 2018 to 2022.

Smith has worked out of Washington, DC since being appointed special counsel.

The Messenger has reached out to Smith for comment.