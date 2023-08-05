Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Sells Home for Nearly $1 Million
Special counsel Jack Smith has had a busy summer, with two Trump indictments and now a home sale
Special counsel Jack Smith and wife Katy Chevigny have sold their home in Nashville, Tennessee for nearly $1 million, according to a new report.
The New York Post reported that Smith, who has led the investigations into Donald Trump that led to both of his federal indictments, listed the home in June for $989,000 and ended up selling it for $975,000 in July.
That represents an increase of more than $400,000 what Smith and Chevigny bought the house for in 2016.
- In Truth Social Rant, Trump Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Discusses 37 Counts Against Trump
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Says Trump is ‘Standing in the Way’ of Starting Trial
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Requests A Delay In Trump Classified Documents Trial Until December
They were based in Nashville for Smith's work as assistant US attorney in the Middle District of Tennessee.
Smith briefly rented out the house for $3,100 when he and his family lived in The Netherlands while he worked as chief prosecutor for The Hague from 2018 to 2022.
Smith has worked out of Washington, DC since being appointed special counsel.
The Messenger has reached out to Smith for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics