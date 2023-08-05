Special Counsel Jack Smith Says Trump is ‘Standing in the Way’ of Starting Trial

In a late-afternoon response to the Trump legal team’s response this morning to a court order, special counsel Jack Smith accused Donald Trump’s lawyers of failing to reply to repeated requests to discuss a protective order for evidence then pretending no attempts were made to discuss an order with them.

“The Government stands ready to press send on discovery production,” Smith wrote in his response to Trump’s request for an extension to negotiate the protective order’s terms. "The defendant is standing in the way. The Court should deny the motion."

A protective order would prevent public discussion of evidence shared in discovery. Smith requested one Friday in the case dealing with Trump’s alleged crimes in relation to the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, citing the president’s history of discussing “witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him” on social media.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump’s lawyers until Monday to respond. Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche filed a motion to extend the deadline to Thursday, claiming the prosecution had blindsided them with its filing and had not attempted to reach “party-driven resolutions.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to give remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“At approximately 6:00 PM on Friday evening, the government e-mailed defense counsel its proposed protective order,” wrote Trump lawyers John Lauro and Todd Blanche. “The government entertained no discussion regarding the content or scope of the Proposed Order, but instead demanded an immediate, take it or leave it response.”

Smith stated in his response that he sent a proposal on the matter to Lauro and Blanche on August 2 based on the protective order in place in Trump’s classified documents case. Smith wrote that he followed up on August 3 and early afternoon August 4 with no response, until the defense sent him “an entirely different protective order.”

Smith noted that his emails were left out of Lauro and Blanche’s motion for an extension, and that they “declined to substantively confer on [the proposal they sent] Friday evening.”

“The Government wants to provide discovery to the defendant,” wrote Jack Smith in response. “By his motion, the defendant seeks to delay that process.”