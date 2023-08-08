Trump’s Lawyers Ask Judge to Postpone Face-Off with Special Counsel on Protective Order

Donald Trump’s attorneys asked a federal judge on Tuesday to delay their oral arguments over the scope of a protective order governing the handling of evidence related to the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Late on Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered attorneys for Special Counsel Jack Smith and Trump to agree upon a date on or before Friday.

Prosecutors said that they were available any day before the end of the week, starting on Wednesday.

The defense submitted a separate statement.

"President Trump will not appear," the statement read, in a predictable development after the judge waived his presence.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, Donald Trump Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

"However, he would like to have both his counsel John Lauro and Todd Blanche at the hearing," the statement continued. "Todd Blanche is not available on Thursday, since he must appear for a court proceeding in the prosecution brought against the same defendant, President Trump, by the Special Counsel in SD Florida. Mr. Lauro is available on Thursday, with a preference for an afternoon setting. However, since we lost Friday as an option, we would respectfully request a setting on Monday (after 12:00 p.m.) or Tuesday (all day) to allow for both Mr. Blanche and Mr. Lauro to be present."

The statement doesn't indicate what conflict Trump's legal team supposedly has on Friday, or why Wednesday isn't an option for them.

In his Florida case, Trump and his co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira are slated to be arraigned on a superseding indictment on Thursdya, with additional charges accusing them of conspiring to delete surveillance footage. Trump does not plan to appear at those proceedings, either, submitting a proposed written plea of not guilty.

With a flurry of legal filings late on Monday, the battle lines have been drawn for the latest controversy in Trump's separate election-interference case. Trump’s attorneys plan to argue that Special Counsel Jack Smith wants the court to “censor” the former president from commenting on the case, and prosecutors will counter that Trump wants to litigate the case in the press, rather than in court.

Prosecutors have not asked to gag Trump, who has been swiping at prosecutors, the judge and witnesses routinely on his website Truth Social. The protective order that prosecutors have asked Judge Chutkan to enter would not change that. The order only would temporarily prevent Trump from disclosing the evidence that they provide, including recordings, transcripts, and notes from interviews with witnesses.

Trump’s attorney John Lauro wants a more permissive order that would let even the legal team’s unpaid volunteers view “sensitive materials,” which they want prosecutors to mark “conspicuously” — and define narrowly. Lauro specifically asked to strike language barring the disclosure of recordings of witness interviews, suggesting that the defense seeks permission to disseminate them under certain circumstances.

Smith's assistants Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom warn such an accommodation would be a recipe to "pollute" the jury pool.

"The Court should not grant a protective order that would allow defense counsel or the defendant to disseminate evidence such as snippets of witness interview recordings—no matter how short, misleading, or unlikely to be admissible at trial under the Federal Rules of Evidence—and claim that it supports some position the defendant later may make in pre-trial motions or at trial," they wrote. "Such conduct has the potential to unnecessarily inflame public opinion short of all relevant facts, intimidate witnesses, pollute the jury pool, and in general degrade the integrity of proceedings in this Court."

Chutkan appears inclined to decide the matter quickly. She issued her order setting the stage for oral arguments on the matter a little more than an hour after the prosecution's filing.