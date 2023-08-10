Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday requested a pre-trial hearing to discuss the "small amount of classified information" at play in the federal proceedings in which Donald Trump is charged with efforts seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Smith has suggested a late August hearing date for the proposed hearing, according to a court document filed on Thursday.
The procedure for handling of classified evidence in criminal cases is guided the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA.
Smith suggested that the small amount of classified information involved in the case should not significantly affect the timeline of the proceedings.
"For several reasons — including the minimal amount of classified information potentially at issue here, and the fact that one of the defendant’s attorneys of record already possesses an interim clearance to review certain classified discovery — the Government does not expect the disclosure of classified material to change or extend the pretrial schedule in this case," Smith's filing states.
The filing, which does not specifically describe the nature of the classified evidence involved in the election case, proposes an Aug. 28 date for the pre-trial hearing.
The separate criminal proceedings against Trump in south Florida are centered on the former president's alleged mishandling of classified information, and procedures for handling the larger volume of classified information in the Florida proceedings have emerged as a major point of legal contention in that case.
The special counsel's request for the pre-trial hearing was filed soon after a motion by prosecutors seeking a Jan. 2, 2024 trial date for the former president on the 2020 election charges. Trump has pleaded "not guilty to all charges he faces in the two federal cases.
