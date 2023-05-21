Trump Slams Jack Smith’s Investigation of Him as ‘Treasonous’
Former president claims a probe against him into possible criminal activities is somehow an attack on the state.
Donald Trump has ripped an investigation into his actions by federal Special Prosecutor Jack Smith as a "treasonous quest."
Smith was appointed late last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate any interference in a transfer of power — and Trump's removal of hundreds of classified documents from the White House when he left office in apparent violation of the law to stash at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Smith is also reportedly probing Trump and supporters' fundraising using as an appeal his lies that his presidential election loss was rigged.
Trump claimed in a Truth Social post late Friday that he's being hit with investigations only because he's ahead in the polls in his race for the presidency.
Trump claimed in his post that a poll places him "way up on Biden in the General Election." It's not clear what poll he was referring to.
So now, he insisted, "Radical Left Democrats will step up their fake investigations of me."
He added that "TRUMP Hating Special Prosecutor Jack Smith ... will be working overtime on this treasonous quest."
Trump was already arrested and charged last month in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Earlier this month a jury found that he had defamed and sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, and was ordered to pay $5 million in punitive and compensatory damages.
He now risks an additional defamation suit after he blasted the writer as a "whack job" and called her story about his abuse "fake" after the jury's decision during his CNN "town hall" last week.
Meanwhile, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to soon charge Trump in connection in part with his recorded phone call after he lost the 2020 election, telling Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him thousands of votes after ballots were tabulated and recounted.
"Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break," Trump told Raffensperger and his office's general counsel in the recording.
One Twitter wag wrote in response to Trump's post: "Note to citizens: It is not treason to investigate insurrection, national security violations or wire fraud."
