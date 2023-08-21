Trump Slams Georgia DA: ‘Georgia Does Not Deserve This Giant Murder Wave!’
Trump has repeatedly criticized both Willis and Kemp following his fourth indictment last week
Former President Donald Trump on Monday attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claiming that crime in Atlanta is "out of control."
"Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the Impeachment of the crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE," Trump wrote. "Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!). Willis should focus on out of control Murder, not “I will get TRUMP” over a Perfect Phone Call. Georgia does not deserve this GIANT MURDER WAVE!"
Trump has repeatedly criticized both Willis and Kemp following his fourth indictment last week, when he was charged in Georgia alongside 18 co-conspirators for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
Kemp, who was pressured by Trump to challenge the election's results, has publicly broken with the president and maintained that the election results in his state were not "stolen."
The former president and the other co-conspirators named in the case must surrender to Georgia law enforcement by noon on Friday.
