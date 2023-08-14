Trump Slams Former Georgia Lt Gov. Duncan Ahead of Possible Grand Jury Testimony: ‘A Loser’

Former President Donald Trump criticized former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a post on Truth Social on Monday morning, warning Duncan against testifying in front of the grand jury in Georgia.

"I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!"

Duncan, who has denied Trump's claims of voter fraud in the state, had confirmed Saturday that he had been asked to appear before the grand jury in Georgia.

"I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known on Twitter. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."

The investigation centers on a leaked phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, requesting that Raffensperger “find” votes during the recount to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce the charges as early as this week.

Trump is already facing charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.