Trump Slams Former Georgia Lt Gov. Duncan Ahead of Possible Grand Jury Testimony: ‘A Loser’

Former President Donald Trump criticized former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a post on Truth Social on Monday morning, warning Duncan against testifying in front of the grand jury in Georgia.
"I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!"
Duncan, who has denied Trump's claims of voter fraud in the state, had confirmed Saturday that he had been asked to appear before the grand jury in Georgia.
"I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known on Twitter. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."
- Former GA Lt Gov Geoff Duncan After Grand Jury Testimony: ‘Trump Was the Worst Candidate Ever, in the History of Our Party’
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: Trump Communications ‘Erratic’ and ‘Unmoored From the Truth’
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand Jury
- Georgia DA Will Report Trump Investigation Findings to Grand Jury Tuesday: Report
- Trump Criminal Charges Possible as Soon as Monday in Georgia
- Georgia Grand Jury to Decide Trump Charges Being Selected Tuesday
The investigation centers on a leaked phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, requesting that Raffensperger “find” votes during the recount to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce the charges as early as this week.
Trump is already facing charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics
- Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term BorrowersPolitics
- Bodycam Footage Shows Rep Ronny Jackson Cussing at Trooper Before Squabble at Texas RodeoPolitics
- Texas Seeks Repayment of Millions From Planned ParenthoodPolitics
- Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From CasePolitics
- Trump Promises ‘Irrefutable’ Report on Election Fraud Next WeekPolitics
- Texas Gov Greg Abbott Tells Woman to ‘Go Back to Australia’ After American Flag ComplaintPolitics
- Graham Says Trump Should Face Judgment at Ballot Box Instead of ‘Liberal Jurisdictions’Politics