Trump Sit Down With Tucker Carlson Racks Up More Than 150M Views

Former President Donald Trump's sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has garnered more than 150 million views as of Thursday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The interview was posted on Wednesday night, five minutes before the start of the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee. Trump took the opportunity in the one-on-one sit down to discuss his lead in polling while mocking Vice President Kamala Harris and a number of Republican presidential hopefuls.

Former President Donald Trump opted to sit down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead of attending the debate Tucker Carlson/Twitter

The interview and debate aired the day before the former president is expected to surrender for arrest in Georgia, where he faces charges alongside 18 co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.