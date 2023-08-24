Trump Singles Out GOP Candidates Who Shouldn’t Be On Debate Stage

Former President Donald Trump called out two low-polling Republican rivals, telling former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he skipped Wednesday’s presidential debate because he’s leading by so much in the polls.

“Some of them are at 1 and 0 and 2 [percent in the polls],” Trump told Carlson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “And I’m saying do I sit there for an hour, two hours — whatever it’s going to be — and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I be doing that? And a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me, frankly.”

Trump said Fox News, which is hosting the debate, was supportive of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “like crazy,” but “now they’ve given up on him. He’s a lost cause.”

Tucker Carlson interviewing former President Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson/Twitter

Asked specifically about which candidates shouldn’t be on stage at Wednesday’s debate, Trump singled out former Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Chris Christie of New Jersey.

“I don’t want to really use names, but it wouldn’t matter too much,” Trump began. “A guy like — I call him Ada — Hutchinson. It’s Asa, but I call him Ada.”

Trump panned Hutchinson as “weak and pathetic” and mocked Christie over his low approval ratings when he left the governor’s office in New Jersey. Christie, who Trump claimed was never given a post in his administration because he never trusted him, has staked his campaign on attacking Trump.

“He runs solely on the basis of, ‘Oh, let’s get Trump,’” he said. “He’s like a savage maniac. He’s like a lunatic, and that’s all he talks about. His poll numbers are very, very low.”

