Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes 'Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation'
Politics.
Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’

The former president is facing a protective order request regarding his Truth Social rants about Jack Smith and his case

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Former President Donald Trump signed documents agreeing to his conditions of release last week which include "tampering, retaliation, or intimidation."

The document, signed by the former president on August 3, warns Trump not to "intimidate or attempt to intimidate" any witness, juror, informant, or officer of the court.

The document similarly warns against "tampering" or "retaliation" involving other persons in the case. It warns obstructing a criminal case is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Trump's latest indictment charges with him multiple criminal conspiracy counts regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.Alex Wong/Getty Images

There has already been a protective order request regarding Trump's posts on Truth Social about the case.

On his social media platform, the former president has called Special Counsel Jack Smith "deranged" and vowed retaliation against anyone who "comes after" him.

He's also called for a "federal takeover" of Washington D.C., for his trial to be moved out of the city, and for the recusal of the Barack Obama-appointed judge overseeing the case.

Trump argued on Monday that the protective order would violate his First Amendment rights.

