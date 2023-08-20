Trump Should Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Campaign, Louisiana GOP Senator Says

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on Sunday that Republican frontrunner Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race and called special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case "almost a slam dunk."

Asked on CNN's State of the Union if Trump should his presidential bid amid his mounting legal woes, Cassidy said any candidate but Trump would be the right choice for Republicans.

"I think so. But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion," he said. "But he will lose to Joe Biden, if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden."

Cassidy argued that of the dozens of felony charges Trump is currently facing, the ones related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House are likely the ones to stick.

"There’s 91 charges, I think. I think the charge that seems most likely — I mean, seems almost a slam dunk, is the one related to mishandling of classified documents. So — so, I can’t comment on the rest of them, because, apparently, you have to prove state of mind. You will have attorneys after me that can comment on that," Cassidy said.

The senator called Smith's documents case against Trump "very strong" and said Republicans may end up with a convicted criminal as their nominee.

Trump is charged in Smith's indictment with mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) leaves a meeting with the Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the meeting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) overcame a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and was re-elected as the Senate Republican leader for the new Congress. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"If that is proven, then we may have a candidate for president who has been convicted of a crime," Cassidy said.

ABC News reported on Sunday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Smith's investigators that he was unaware of the former president declassifying any materials before exiting the White House.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed the materials he kept at Mar-a-Lago, which were obtained in an FBI raid, were declassified. The former president has pleaded not guilty and is currently scheduled to go on trial next May in Fort Pierce, Fla., in that case.

Smith has also separately charged Trump with four additional criminal counts over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In that case, Trump has pleaded not guilty and last Thursday proposed via his lawyers to postpone the start of the trial until 2026.

Local prosecutors in New York and Georgia have also brought criminal charges against Trump. The Manhattan case, scheduled for trial next March, centers around allegations Trump made illegal hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about an alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign. The Fulton County case, filed last Monday and with an uncertain trial schedule, hinged on allegations Trump and 18 co-defendants were part of a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.