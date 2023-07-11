Trump Seizes on White House Cocaine Story in Truth Social Rant

Former President Donald Trump on Monday took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to call for answers and accuse the Biden administration of a cover-up for the cocaine found in the White House ahead of July 4th.

"The public is demanding to know the White House 'Cocaine Story,'" Trump wrote in a series of unfounded claims.

The discovery of a suspicious white substance, identified as cocaine, in the White House earlier this month has sparked an uproar from Republicans who are demanding to know how it got there.

Trump on Monday compared the situation to the search conducted on his own home for classified documents, claiming the administration "100%" knows how the substance made its way into the building.

"Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question. THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS," the former president said before indicating without evidence that the substance belonged to President Biden's son, Hunter, or to the president himself.

In a later post, Trump lashed out about the search of his Palm Beach home.

"Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?" Trump wrote. "Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!"

President Biden was not at the White House and his family was spending the weekend at Camp David when the substance was found in a work area of the West Wing.

The source of the cocaine has not yet been publicly identified, but the Secret Service is scheduled to brief members of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday about their findings so far.