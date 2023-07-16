Trump Says Some of His 2024 Competitors Could Make ‘Good Potential Cabinet Members’
The former president singled out Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott for praise among the 2024 GOP field
Donald Trump said he would consider some of his 2024 GOP opponents as "potential cabinet members" in a Sunday interview.
Speaking with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, the former president praised Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) in particular after he was asked if he saw a potential "running mate" among his 2024 challengers.
"You have some good people on the stage actually. I think you have some very talented people. I’ve been impressed by some of them. Some of them I’m very friendly with, actually," he said.
Trump added he would consider some for his own cabinet if he won the nomination and then the presidency.
"I think you have good potential Cabinet members too," he said, adding Scott could be part of a potential second Trump administration.
Trump has yet to declare an official running mate.
